Covid uncertainty has Leinster working on ‘week-to-week’ basis

The Guinness PRO14 finally published its fixtures for the remainder of the season yesterday but uncertainty continues to swirl around the shortened domestic competition given the Rainbow Cup which is due to start in April.

That latter competition, due to include the four South African franchises, was not mentioned in yesterday’s press release and it is on rocky ground given the Covid crisis enveloping the African nation as well as the European continent.

“The plan was to have some sort of final, then Europe and then the Rainbow Cup,” said Leinster’s Stuart Lancaster. “I assume — and this is just me speculating, I’ve not heard — that if the Rainbow Cup didn’t take place that the PRO12, as it were, would simply extend into a regular 22-game season and you’d have some sort of play-off system at the end which would be Plan B.

“Plan A, I’m assuming, is still the Rainbow Cup but we’ve not heard any more on that so we’re very much on the ‘here are your fixtures’ [basis] and that’s the way it’s been since the start of the season. We’re on a week-by-week basis. We definitely don’t know beyond this block but I’d imagine they’re the two options.”

The entire rugby calendar is written in pencil rather than pen right now because of the pandemic and even the upcoming Six Nations may find at least some of its fixtures erased if events turn or if the French government pulls the plug on their team’s games in Ireland and the UK.

Another issue facing both the club and test games is the flow of players from one to the other during the competition with players routinely called up due to form or fitness issues and others released back to their ‘day jobs’ to bank game time.

Lancaster doesn’t see this as being a major problem given it would involve players transferring from one frequently tested bubble to another but recognises that the two-week period between rounds two and three of the Six Nations may be one that requires the most caution.

“We’ll have a game and maybe at that point, with a 36-man squad, Andy Farrell might say to not just the Leinster lads but from the other provinces, ‘listen, go back and get a game’ but that will be pretty tightly managed by the medical teams.”

Leinster face Scarlets in Wales this weekend on the back of a hard-fought and close defeat of Munster in Thomond Park last Saturday when they recovered from an early 10-0 deficit, keeping Munster scoreless thereafter and edging home thanks to a brilliant Jordan Larmour try.

“People will say you didn’t do this, this or this but it was against a very well-coached team doing their best to stop you and looking to use their own tricks,” said Lancaster. “We found a way to win and we did it with a positive mindset.”