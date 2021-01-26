Andy Farrell hopes Ireland's frontline stars stay fit with Wales on the horizon

Naming an Ireland squad is a challenge at the best of times but having selected 36 players yesterday ahead of next month’s Guinness Six Nations opener, Andy Farrell must now wait and see if they are capable of making it to the February 7 starting line in one piece.

As much as he will have welcomed the opportunity to select Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, and Iain Henderson ahead of the first-round trip to Cardiff to play Wales, there must first be assurances that they, as well as captain Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony will be over their various injury issues and ready for action at the Principality Stadium 12 days from now.

On a day when head coach Farrell called up uncapped duo Craig Casey and Tom O’Toole and also brought Rhys Ruddock back into the Ireland fold for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, it was yesterday’s injury update from Leinster that gave the most informed view of a Six Nations squad featuring 17 from that province, 10 from Munster, five from Ulster, and four Connacht.

Sexton, it revealed, had picked up a “minor muscle injury” in the PRO14 derby victory over Munster at Thomond Park last Saturday and was going into Ireland camp to be further assessed by the IRFU medical team. So too wing James Lowe, absent since the Autumn Nations Cup with a groin injury while tighthead prop Furlong, out of action since last February due to a combination of national lockdown, a back issue, and calf injury has stayed with his province to increase “his training involvement this week” in anticipation of a return to the champions’ front row this weekend at Scarlets.

Ulster captain Henderson, meanwhile, suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury in a knee in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off win over Scotland in early December and the lock has not played since, while Munster captain and flanker O’Mahony had running repairs to neck and leg injuries in the defeat to Leinster before he could continue no longer on 67 minutes.

Quite a lot of Test-quality talent in limbo there if you’re Farrell but at least there was a more positive update on Messrs Sexton, Lowe, and Furlong later in the day via Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster.

“I don’t think Johnny is too much of a concern,” Lancaster said of the veteran fly-half Sexton. “Certainly I haven’t spoken to him today, they’re not with us now but I don’t think anyone should be too concerned about that.

“James Lowe trained during the latter end of last week with us fine so I don’t think there should be any concerns with him in camp.

“I think he will be available for selection, he hasn’t played obviously but that’s obviously down to the Ireland coaches to decide whether he’s ready to play but he’s certainly training. And Tadhg stayed with us and trained today and is training tomorrow, and fingers crossed he’ll be involved this weekend and if he does, well, I’m pretty certain that he’ll be into camp next week.

Of Furlong, he added: “Probably start him if he’s good to go. He did a full week last week, the Munster week, so it’s been gradual progression. You don’t want to bring him back too soon, you want to make sure he’s 100% confident in himself and he’s ready to go.

“But I think he’s ticking all the boxes, as they say, so fingers crossed he gets through tomorrow and then we’ll know further. Wednesday’s off, we train Thursday and we fly Friday to Wales, play Saturday and then fingers crossed he’ll go well and into camp.”

While the presence of a fit-again player of Furlong’s calibre will be a huge relief to Farrell, Lancaster was not so certain that was the applicable noun for the player himself.

“I’m not sure the word would be relieved, it’s been a long, long time for him. But fair play to him, he looks in fantastic shape, he really does. Eleven months, you can do a lot of work in other parts of your body and he looks in really good shape to me, so hopefully for Leinster and for Ireland there’s a great player coming back.”

Lancaster also applauded Ruddock’s recall, the 30-year-old back rower’s first selection since Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as Ireland boss at the end of 2019.

“I think he’s earned the right and I think Rhys is another example of someone who slightly changed the way he worked in the gym, he worked on his strength and his power. He just benefited from a good run of injury-free rugby, conditioning-wise he’s definitely made a couple of adjustments and he’s earned the right, his leadership has been excellent as well so yeah, overall, it’s a positive for him.”

IRELAND Squad for 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs (17): B Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), B Burns (Ulster), R Byrne (Leinster/UCD), C Casey (Munster/Shannon), A Conway (Munster/Garryowen), S Daly (Munster/Cork Con), K Earls (Munster/Young Munster), C Farrell (Munster/Young Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), H Keenan (Leinster/UCD), J Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), C Murray (Munster/Garryowen), G Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), J Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) - Captain.

Forwards (19): T Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), W Connors (Leinster/UCD), C Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), U Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), T Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), D Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), I Henderson (Ulster/Academy), R Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), R Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), D Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), P O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), T O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge), A Porter (Leinster/UCD), Q Roux (Connacht/Galwegians), R Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College), J Ryan (Leinster/UCD), CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon), J van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).