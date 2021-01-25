Nigel Owens lifts the lid on reffing Munster's most talkative duo 

Legendary rugby referee Nigel Owens has admitted that Ronan O’Gara and Peter Stringer were seldom slow to voice their opinions when he was the man in the middle.

The famous Welsh official - who retired from international refereeing last month - insisted that he had huge respect for the pair despite their chatter while on duty with Munster and Ireland adding that the duo were 'lippy in a respectful way.'

Owens made the revelation while speaking as a guest on the Paddy Power podcast, From The Horse’s Mouth.

When asked if O’Gara was one of the lippiest players he ever taken charge of, Owens’ answer was quite definitive.

“Definitely! Rog and (Peter) Stringer, oh, when you had to referee the two of them together,” the Welsh offical chuckled.

“I always got on well with the both of them though. I have a huge amount of respect for them, but they made my days hard on occasions.

“I remember going to referee Munster against Northampton in the (2011) quarter final of the European Cup in Thomond Park. There were 28,000 packed in there. Paul O’Connell was injured, and O’Gara was captain of Munster that day. It was the famous game where there were 40 phases and O’Gara dropped the goal at the end to win the game.

“They were lippy in a respectful way.”

He then recounted an anecdote about another side of O’Gara’s personality.

“I was over in Munster about a month before reffing in the Magners League, as it was back then.

In the airport in Shannon on the way back, it was just before Christmas, so I bought his autobiography for my dad as a Christmas present.

“I gave it to him, and my dad said, “oh, it would be nice if you could get this signed,” Owens told hosts Paddy Power and Ruby Walsh.

“I never go asking players to sign things, but I had it in my bag and if I had a chance I told Dad I’d ask him.

“O’Gara came into the changing room and thanked me for the game.

“He sat down in a chair and I said, ‘So, while you’re here, do you mind signing this for my dad? I bought it for Christmas’. “Yeah, of course,” he replied.

“He sat down and chatted away. He signed the book, then off he went. Then I went back and gave my dad the book. But, I hadn’t looked in it.

“Dad looked inside and he said, “have you seen what he’s written in here?” “I thought, ‘oh Christ, what’s he written in there now?’

"He’d written, ‘To Geraint, hope you enjoy reading the book and you can be very, very proud of what your son has achieved on and off the pitch. Ronan O’Gara.’

“I thought, ‘fair play to him’. Of all the times he’s been in my ear, of all the hard times he’s given me on the pitch, you’re forgiven there and then.

“Him and Stringer together though, you had your work cut out.”