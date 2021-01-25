Joe Marler withdraws from England Six Nations squad due to personal reasons

Joe Launchbury has also been ruled out due to a broken leg
Joe Marler withdraws from England Six Nations squad due to personal reasons

Joe Marler (left) and Joe Launchbury (right) have withdrawn from England’s Six Nations squad (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA Images).

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 13:56
Duncan Bech

England have suffered a setback ahead of their Guinness Six Nations title defence after Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler were forced to withdraw from the squad.

Launchbury has been ruled out by a broken leg with his club Wasps hoping he will recover in time for the final two rounds of the Championship, while Marler has pulled out for personal reasons.

Charlie Ewels and Tom West have filled the vacancies in the squad at lock and prop.

Eddie Jones’ squad is due to meet up at St George’s Park on Wednesday to begin preparations for the tournament.

More in this section

Munster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 No playoffs for Euro spots as remaining PRO14 games fixed
Munster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Sexton and Lowe to be assessed 
Munster v Zebre - Guinness PRO14 Craig Casey the big winner as Farrell names Ireland Six Nations squad
englandpa-sourceplace: uk
Saracens v Munster - Heineken Cup Semi-Final

Nigel Owens lifts the lid on reffing Munster's most talkative duo 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up