Craig Casey the big winner as Farrell names Ireland Six Nations squad

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey is one of two uncapped players named by Andy Farrell in Ireland’s squad for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations with Johnny Sexton confirmed as captain for the championship campaign.

There is no place for the injured Jacob Stockdale, whose knee injury sustained earlier this month has not healed in time but head coach Farrell has named first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who has not played since before the first Covid-19 lockdown due to back and calf issues.

The inclusion of Casey, 21, and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole, 22, represents the fresh blood in a 36-man squad named by Farrell on Monday morning ahead of Ireland’s 2021 opener against Wales in Cardiff on February 7

Both have been involved in Irish camps previously, with O’Toole named in the 2020 Six Nations squad while Casey, an Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner in 2019, was invited to train by Farrell ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup after an exciting start to the new season with Munster. Significantly, Casey’s call alongside provincial team-mate and Ireland’s first-choice number nine Conor Murray and Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park, comes at the expense of the more experienced trio of Kieran Marmion, Luke McGrath and John Cooney.

Sexton was substituted early in the second half of Leinster’s derby win over Munster in Limerick on Saturday as a precaution over an apparent hamstring issue but is named as captain and joined by fellow fly-halves Billy Burns of Ulster and his provincial team-mate Ross Byrne with no place for Connacht’s Jack Carty.

Newly-appointed forwards coach Paul O’Connell will get to work with 19 forwards including a return to the Ireland fold of Leinster’s in-form back-rower Rhys Ruddock, 30, whose last cap came under Joe Schmidt off the bench in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Japan 14 months ago but there is no recall as yet for a fit again Dan Leavy, the 2018 Grand Slam winner who returned from a long-term knee injury in late October.

That was partly explained without reference to Leavy in comments by the head coach that accompanied the IRFU squad announcement.

“Since the autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts,” Farrell said.

“Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us.”

IRELAND Squad for Guinness Six Nations Championship 2021

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps Captain

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps