Why Wales' key man in the Six Nations won't be one of the players

Ask any Welsh rugby supporter for their verdict on Dale Thomas’ value to the national side and the chances are you would likely be left with a perplexed look.

The most common response would almost certainly be along the lines of ‘Dale who?’ and that is to be expected given Thomas does not occupy a prominent position in the squad.

Still, he has been described by head coach Wayne Pivac as the “busiest person during lockdown” and will play a vital role for Wales in the 2021 Six Nations by helping the players with their preparation.

Thomas’ job title with the Welsh Rugby Union is mental skills coach. It is a broad remit, but simply put he is on hand 24 hours a day if any of Pivac’s squad need him.

He has been a busy man since the first lockdown because, like most of the general public in this wretched Covid-19 era, Wales’ players have had their troubles.

Thomas’ work is just one of several examples of how things will be done differently in the 2021 Six Nations to deal with coronavirus and the spread of the more potent second variant.

For Wales, who host Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Cardiff in round one on February 7, the work being done off the field is as vital as the training on it.

“It’s important,” said Pivac this week on the value of assessing his players’ mental health while in camp. “During the autumn we spoke to people in football and cricket because they were involved in the game with Covid before we were and the mental side was discussed a lot.

“We have Dale who works on that side of the game and was probably the busiest person during lockdown and this whole Covid era. He'll continue to be very busy I'm sure.

“It plays a big part but first and foremost we have to mitigate risk.

We're privileged to be doing what we're doing, but we've got to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to put the best side out and we're in the best frame of mind as well. It's a balancing act and one that gets a lot of time.

“We’ve got a saying in our group: ‘Covid throws up chaos, change – we’ve got to be able to adapt’.

“That’s our slogan we live by on a daily basis at the moment.”

The finale to the 2020 Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup at the end of last year did, of course, take place with Covid-19 still raging. The results – empty stadia, no in-person interviews for the media, and increased sanitation among many others things, are well known to us all by now.

It’s the 'new normal' which unfortunately shows no sign of ending, not yet anyway.

But with the new Covid variant more transmissible and therefore more dangerous, the Six Nations have ramped up their protocols. The Irish Examiner has been told the Six Nations has enforced a dictat that every team must now be tested twice a week instead of once as they were in the autumn.

'We’re preparing for the tournament until we’re told otherwise'

Several other rules are being enforced on the six competing sides to ensure there are no outbreaks, but when asked, the Six Nations said they were not in a position to share those at present.

What is clear is that Covid represents a very real threat to the tournament.

“We’ve got to be guided by government who have all the latest information – we will respect whatever comes out,” said Pivac. “We’re preparing for the tournament until we’re told otherwise.”

England head coach Eddie Jones is absent from his team’s preparations after being forced to isolate following his forwards guru Matt Proudfoot testing positive for the virus.

It is unlikely England’s issue will be the only one to crop up in the next eight weeks. Ireland’s protocols are similar to other nations, but with the country in level five, the Irish Examiner has been told Farrell’s men have reviewed things and made changes to ensure their bubble stays intact.

The basics in terms of single occupancy rooms, restriction on meeting durations, three per table for meals, sanitation protocols for gym and analysis equipment, and daily health checks remain.

When Ireland arrive in Cardiff, it is expected the team will operate as they did for last year’s match in Paris where the hotel became its own bubble and there was next to no interaction with those outside.

One thing troubling Wales and Scotland and not the other nations is the issue of player release and the problems that brings. Pivac has six players who play club rugby in England in his squad including first-choice starts Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Tomas Francis.

In non-Test weeks, Premiership Rugby Limited rules insist those players must be released from international camp to return to their clubs. Pivac has argued commonsense should mean they stay with Wales to limit the spread of the virus, but he is fighting a losing battle on that front.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has admitted he picked his squad with the potential loss of his English-based players and Covid in mind.

Regardless, players from all nations will be spending long periods of time together in their bubble and apart from their partners, wives and families.

It is an arduous ask which must not be taken lightly.

Rugby stars are well paid, well looked after and are in a fortunate position to be working unlike many, but they are also still people like the rest of us and can be prone to struggle.

Wales’ players have several entertainment options at their Vale of Glamorgan base. Cards, Call Of Duty and table tennis will help pass the time when there is a need to switch off from rugby.

It is here that Thomas will play a role in ensuring Pivac’s players are on an even keel mentally.

Everyone associated with the squad has been reminded of their responsibilities.

“The players will be in camp and expected to stay here for longer periods of time, but from a mental health point of view they will have the odd outing back home,” Pivac said.

There will be an education process for family members for when the players do go home. This tournament is so important not just for ourselves, but for everybody to look forward to.

“We’ve got to make sure we play our part to ensure our squad is intact the best way it can be and make sure the show does go on.”

For now, the show is indeed going on but one thing is for sure, this will be a Six Nations like no other.