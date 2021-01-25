'It hurts incredibly': Frustrated Johann van Graan bemoans small margins in defeat to Leinster

For Munster, another case of close but no cigar after a 13-10 defeat against Leinster but while Johann van Graan insists he could be lighting up the Havanas sooner rather than later, the Thomond Park air should already have been thick with tobacco smoke drifting out from the home dressing room.

As far as Leo Cullen and his visiting Guinness PRO14 champions are concerned, their neighbours in red continue to be the gift that keeps on giving.

On Saturday night, Munster arrived at Thomond Park strongly fancied to claim a first win over their rivals since December 2018. Like their rivals, they had lost just once this season in 11 PRO14 and European games, and those over the New Year to interprovincial rivals. Yet Leinster’s loss at home to Connacht on January 8 had resonated more loudly than Munster’s setback at Ulster a day later and there was a sense that with the home side at close to full strength the tables were about to be turned.

At 10-0 up after 13 minutes, thanks to a Tadhg Beirne try and five points from the boot of JJ Hanrahan, there was something more solid on which Munster supporters could pin their hopes, as on a bitterly cold night in Limerick, Leinster froze during the early stages.

Yet that was as good as it got for van Graan and his players and just as they failed to capitalise on advantageous positions in last September’s PRO14 semi-final, it was that inability to execute and Leinster’s composure to make the most of their opportunities that was the telling difference on Saturday night.

There was a slice of bad luck as well. For if Hanrahan’s long-range penalty past 40 minutes had not come back into play off an upright then Johnny Sexton would not have been able to reply with a three-pointer himself at the other end moments later. If the Munster fly-half’s kick had sailed over the crossbar, Munster would have been 13-3 at the break rather than holding a narrow 10-6 lead. Even if it had missed and gone dead, 10-3 would have made for a more comfortable half-time team talk.

Leinster players, including James Ryan and Jordan Larmour, celebrate at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Munster at Thomond Park. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Instead Leinster had their breakthrough and having come through a sometimes sticky opening 40 minutes there was the added bonus six minutes into the second half of seeing Hanrahan miss a much more straightforward penalty, right of the posts but not wide out and just inside the 22, sending the ball outside the uprights. The energy that miss must have sucked out of team-mates who had battled so furiously for the minutes since the restart to earn the penalty when Andrew Porter strayed offside in the defensive line. And the lift it gave the visitors, though it was not until the 70th minute that Leinster cashed in.

By that time, Sexton had given way, a precautionary exit after the Ireland captain was seen in conversation with a Leinster physio while feeling the back of his left leg. In his place came Ross Byrne, eager to advance his own Six Nations claims and how he boosted those with an exquisite grubber kick to the corner, exposing Munster’s narrowness in defence.

Full-back Hugo Keenan was sharpest to the ball, got a favourable bounce and offloaded superbly for Jordan Larmour to score the try that put the champions in front for the first time, Byrne’s wide-out conversion a study in ruthless efficiency that Munster had sorely lacked. And not just Hanrahan.

Munster’s lineout was found wanting at vital times, a crooked throw here, a majestic steal by James Ryan there, and it all added up to those same old feelings of disappointment and frustration in the home camp.

“It hurts incredibly,” van Graan admitted. “It not only hurts me, it hurts everybody inside because the one thing you can never doubt with this club is the work they put in, the effort they put in, and unfortunately we feel the 50-50s didn't go our way.

“That is rugby and that is life. We have got to keep going and the positive part of tonight is that it was a league game. Losing to Leinster is never good enough for Munster. We hope in the next one, whether that is in a final or the normal league game, or a European quarter-final — who knows what is next? — we believe that hopefully we can put in a performance that, at that moment, goes our way."

A general view of the action during the PRO14 clash between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The Munster head coach, who has just one win over the old enemy in his eight attempts since taking charge in November 2017, insisted that the closeness of recent results told him Leinster had no psychological edge over his players.

Look, I’m not going to sugar-coat it. We obviously haven’t beaten them consistently. I think you’ve got to look at the bigger picture as well, there’s no team in Europe has beaten them consistently.

“If you look at their last 12 games we are the only side that they don’t score bonus-point wins against, it’s literally one-score games so you know, they are currently better than us but it’s literally a moment away.

“So if they had beaten us by four tries to one tonight I would have said yes, that might have been a psychological edge, but the fact we lost the game by three points and we didn’t use our opportunities, and it wasn’t wishy-washy opportunities. Should have kicked the ball over the posts or that ball bounces their way, so by no means do I think it’s a psychological thing.

“We know and they know that it’s two top teams and currently they get the 50-50 wins and congratulations to them.”

The question remains, however, that if it’s not in the mind, then what exactly is it that Munster need to do differently if they are going to finally get one over their neighbours next time out.

"We'd like to think our all-round game is improving,” van Graan said. “There were some really good things in attack, defensively we were playing — possibly — the best attacking side in Europe and we conceded one try in the 68th minute. That is a game of small margins.

“We will look at the individuals and each individual has got to keep going. We are looking for one per-centres. It was literally one penalty kick. We have got to make sure that the one per cent goes our way. That is a coaching thing, a player thing, a club thing. We have got to keep improving.

The positive out of this is that we are not far off.