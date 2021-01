Munster 10 Leinster 13

A 69th-minute Jordan Larmour try completed a Leinster comeback victory at Thomond Park tonight to make it five wins in a row over Munster.

Tadhg Beirne's 12th-minute converted try helped move Munster into a 10-0 lead but they failed to score for the remainder of the game.

Johnny Sexton penalties helped close the deficit to 10-6 by the break and although the Ireland no.10 went off injured, Larmour and a touchline conversion from Ross Byrne completed the job.

- More to follow...

Steam rises as Leinster's Luke McGrath prepares to put into a scrum at Thomond Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Munster's Mike Haley competes in the air with Robbie Henshaw and Caelan Doris of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and new forwards coach Paul O'Connell sit amongst cutouts of supporters at Thomond Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile