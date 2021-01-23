Munster v Leinster player ratings: Commanding James Ryan best for the Blues

Munster

James Cronin – 5/10 Got through a mountain of work in the first half and caused Porter some trouble at the scrum early on. Silly penalties need to be eradicated from his game though.

Rhys Marshall – 5/10 Not the best night out of touch for the Munster hooker. While not all the lineout failures were his fault he has to take a lot of the blame. Strong in defence but like his front-row colleagues he didn’t impact the game with ball in hand.

John Ryan – 5/10 Held his side of the scrum up but the game passed him by otherwise. With Knox and Salanoa coming through he may have a fight on his hands to stay in the matchday 23.

Jean Kleyn –7/10 Another huge performance from the Irish international. His physicality was key to the scrum, lineout, and maul. Tackled well and we are now seeing him carry more.

Munster man of the match Tadhg Beirne dejected as Leinster players celebrate at the full-time whistle. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tadhg Beirne – 8/10 Showed Andy Farrell that he’s ready for the step up to international level. Powered through a well-set Leinster defensive line for his try and a constant thorn at the breakdown including two unbelievable turnovers on his own line.

Gavin Coombes – 7/10 Was a key heavy ball carrier as he settled into the game. Had a number of dominant carries and tackles that gave Munster momentum at key moments.

Peter O’Mahony – 7/10 Effective in his role as the wider carrier of the back-row three. Under-utilised as a jumper against the Leinster lineout but like Beirne was a constant threat at the breakdown.

CJ Stander – 6/10 Always willing and a huge work rate but he struggled to get over the gain line and make an impact on the game. Didn’t have his usual impact at the breakdown either.

Leinster's Jordan Larmour gets away from a tackle by Conor Murray of Munster at Thomond Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Conor Murray – 8/10 Jordan Larmour will be having nightmares about Murray's box kicks for weeks to come. He controlled the game and tempo well for Munster and his pass was crisp. Huge defensive display and it was great to see his running threat return. Confirmed his starting spot for the national team.

JJ Hanrahan – 6/10 A solid first 35 minutes from JJ but the missed kicks either side of half time had a sense of déjà vu. There’s no doubting he’s a top-quality player but the consistency needed remains a question.

Shane Daly – 7/10 Showed why he was capped in the autumn internationals. Looked comfortable under the high ball, offered a threat with ball in hand and his kicking game was excellent.

Damian de Allende – 7/10 Was outstanding for Munster and always seems to have that extra second of time on the ball that a true world class player has. His defending and impact carrying were top notch.

Chris Farrell – 6/10 Another Munster back under-utilised. Didn’t have the impact with ball in hand that would have been expected pre-match.

Keith Earls – 6/10 One of Munster’s most potent attacking weapons but yet another big game where we saw him with ball in hand far too little. Conditions weren’t ideal for an expansive game but Munster have to find more ways to get him on the ball in space.

Munster's Mike Haley competes in the air with Robbie Henshaw and Caelan Doris of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Mike Haley – 7/10 One of Munster’s most consistent players this season and he has close to flawless under the high ball. His tactical kicking was excellent, helping to pin Leinster back deep in their own half on several occasions.

Replacements:

Niall Scannell improved the lineout when he came on but it still failed to provide the platform needed. Jack O’Donoghue showed well with ball in hand and along with Dave Kilcoyne made a positive impact. Whether it was the tactics or the impressive Leinster defensive line neither Ben Healy or Craig Casey could stamp their authority on the game.

Leinster

Cian Healy – 6/10 A solid night for the Ireland loosehead but he had little impact on the game. The scrum seemed to be more solid when Byrne and Kelleher came on in the second half.

Sean Cronin – 6/10 Would have known that his throwing would be targeted by Munster and stood up to the test. Didn’t have his usual impact around the field.

Andrew Porter – 8/10 Unusual to see a prop play the full 80 minutes and despite some early wobbles in the scrum he finished strongly. Strong with ball in hand and in the tackle.

Scott Fardy – 8/10 The old dog for the hard road was never truer. He may not touch the ball that often but his support work, cleanouts and tacking caused Munster problems all evening.

James Ryan – 9/10 Top of the tackle and successful carries stats and a work-rate second to none. A commanding performance from a player who is a certainty to tour with and potential test starter for the Lions.

Rhys Ruddock – 6/10 Similar to Fardy, Ruddock does a lot of the dirty work to make others look good. He tackled, he cleaned rucks and trucked up slow ball.

Will Connors – 6/10 He added extra physicality early on for Leinster both in defence and when carrying but his chop tackles were key in stopping the big Munster ball carriers getting momentum.

Caelan Doris – 7/10 A game that showed why he continues to retain the Ireland jersey. Fantastic workrate and so effective with his tight carries. One silly penalty before half time went unpunished being the only blemish on his copybook.

Leinster's Luke McGrath clears his lines under pressure from Jean Kleyn of Munster at Thomond Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Luke McGrath – 7/10 If Ryan and Fardy provided the hard work for this win, Luke McGrath provided the spark. He kept the Munster defence on their toes with his sniping runs and quick tap penalties.

Johnny Sexton – 6/10 Grew into the game and managed the game well to bring his team back into it after such a slow start. A big concern though for Andy Farrell will be the fact Sexton had to leave the pitch yet again due to an injury.

Jimmy O’Brien – 5/10 Was tested early on under the high ball but once Munster scented blood with Larmour he saw very little of the ball in defence or attack.

Robbie Henshaw – 7/10 Never one to shy away from a physical challenge, Henshaw carried the ball relentlessly into the Munster centres all night creating a platform for his team.

Garry Ringrose – 6/10 A quite enough return from injury but both Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell will be delighted to see him come through the full 80 minutes unscathed.

Leinster's Jordan Larmour celebrates after scoring the winning try. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jordan Larmour – 6/10 Scored the winning try but the game may have dented his hopes of reclaiming a green jersey in the 6 Nations. Some unbelievable footwork in attack as he threatened with ball in hand but Munster successfully targeted him the air throughout the 80 minutes.

Hugo Keenan – 8/10 The steadying influence in the Leinster back-three. Solid under the high ball and with his positioning. Showed his class with the pickup of Byrne’s grubber and offload to Larmour for the try. The only question now should be does he play wing or full-back for Ireland.

Replacements:

Ed Byrne and Ronan Kelleher both added stability to the set piece when they came on. Gibson-Park did well playing out of position and Josh van der Flier showed with his tackles and ability to slow down ruck ball why he will still be in contention for an Ireland jersey.