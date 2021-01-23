Johnny Sexton to be assessed in Ireland camp after 'precautionary' replacement

Johnny Sexton is set to be assessed in Ireland camp next week, Leinster boss Leo Cullen said, after the provincial and Test captain was taken off as a “precautionary” measure during his side’s Guinness PRO14 derby win over Munster on Saturday night.

Sexton kicked two first-half penalties to start clawing back a 10-0 deficit following an early Tadhg Beirne try and five points from the boot of JJ Hanrahan for the home side to make it 10-6 at the interval.

Hanrahan missed two key penalties ether side of the break before opposite number Sexton was withdrawn on 53 minutes with an apparent hamstring issue. The 35-year-old fly-half watched from the sidelines as Jordan Larmour grabbed a 70th-minute try, converted by the captain’s replacement Ross Byrne to seal a 13-10 victory over their arch-rivals.

With the watching Ireland boss Andy Farrell set to name his squad for February 7’s Guinness Six Nations opener in Wales on Monday morning, Leinster head coach Cullen said of Sexton’s withdrawal: "It was precautionary."

"He'll be in Irish camp next week so he'll be assessed."

The Munster forwards warm-up in the snow. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Cullen criticised his side’s lacklustre start to the game which followed a testing warm-up session conducted in the midst of a snow shower that eased directly before kick-off.

"We were very, very slow at the start, from our end there were lots of parts of our performance that weren't great now.

"I don't know if it was the snow we saw when we arrived, but when we kicked off it had stopped!

"We were 10-0 down with a mountain to climb but even though there were parts of it we didn't deal with very well, either side of half-time we had a lot of pressure when we got turned over at the breakdown when we had pick-and-go opportunities near their tryline.”

Leinster have moved to within one point of Conference A leader Ulster but with a game in hand, which will be next Saturday’s trip to Scarlets but Cullen said: "At this level we have to be better. We need to be better, there's a bit of a split now in camp, a lot of lads will go to Ireland camp and we'll turn our attention to the Scarlets in Wales next week."

Munster man of the match Tadhg Beirne dejected as Leinster players celebrate at the full-time whistle. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Munster try-scorer and man of the match Beirne felt the home side let victory slip from their grasp. Asked if he was disappointed by the result, the lock said: "Big time".

"We just left a lot out there, we felt we had most of the possession for the majority of the game and defended them quite well, we had a few knock-ons at the end there, they're big moments and we have to win them.

I look forward to seeing that last lineout because it wasn't crooked from where we were, but it's still no excuse, we really feel like we should have won that today and obviously we're bitterly disappointed.

"Look it, I think we matched them physically and I think we would have won that game if we did things a little bit better.

"Everyone looks at Leinster as this kind of unbeatable team but I think we've proved here today that we're definitely matching them and I think on another day we would have taken the win.

"As a defence, we were really fronting up and we felt comfortable in that area, when they were inside our 22 we really felt like we weren't going to let them score, it's just disappointing we let them score off a set-piece and that was the deciding of the game.”