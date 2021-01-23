Rhys Ruddock in the right form to make his case for international selection

If it wasn't quite top of the world territory then it can't have felt far off it when Rhys Ruddock sat beside his brother Ciaran on the 24th floor of the New Otani Hotel in Chiba and reflected on their roles in Ireland's upcoming World Cup campaign.

The Leinster man's only previous experience of the tournament had been a 10-minute cameo off the bench against Argentina four years earlier, his 'opportunity' coming six days after arriving in Wales for the injured Peter O'Mahony. The Pumas had already pulled clear by the time he made the turf.

Now here he was in Japan, at the big show from the off. His form was excellent and his brother was in tow as a member of the strength and conditioning team. Sunshine flooded the room that morning 16 months ago. A sense of achievement and excitement radiated off the pair of them.

The problem for Ruddock is that these high points have been all too brief with Ireland. This chapter would be no different. By the time the roadshow was over he had just two appearances off the bench and a start against Russia to his name.

It didn't matter that he was one of those players whose impressive form was overlooked in favour of others with longer residency rights in the XV. His response was deadpan some weeks later when asked if he was aware of the clamour for him to start the bigger games at the time.

“From my parents?”

His mother had actually shared that very opinion with him so what she thought a few months later when Andy Farrell named his first squad and Ruddock's name failed to appear in it isn't hard to fathom. After just 26 caps across 10 years he is now listed as a 'past player' on the IRFU website.

Injuries and an abundance of world- and international-class talent across the back row department have played their parts in this but Ruddock has been consistently excellent for a long time for Leinster now and he surely merits consideration again as a test case.

Farrell will name his Six Nations squad this Monday and the 30-year old wouldn't be human if he wasn't one of the many players wearing red or blue today whose thoughts and actions will be filtered with, and motivated by, some shade of green.

There have been times past when he has had to bide his time at club level too. Leinster's store of riches at the back of the scrum is no less ostentatious than Ireland's, after all, but no-one in that corner of Dublin needs selling on the attributes he brings.

“Accuracy. Solidity around him. He is a great voice as well,” says Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde. “He is very often the captain, he has a good understanding of the game and he is pretty effective on both sides of the ball, both as an attacker and as a defender. Collision dominance is one thing that he has got on both sides of the ball.”

Ruddock has been amassing man of the match awards of late with a regularity not seen in Irish rugby since CJ Stander's ridiculous streak with Munster a few seasons back. A softly-spoken man he may be but he is usually among the first to speak up in the team environment.

It's true that the potential filtering through in his area of operations is considerable. Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Ryan Baird are among the new breed pushing to the front of the queue for his club and his country but they are painfully inexperienced at this level for now.

Ruddock isn't alone in finding less weathered colleagues promoted over his head these days. Luke McGrath and Sean Cronin are two more among the visiting ranks for whom this is a chance to make a very obvious point in the run-up to Ireland's meeting with Wales early next month.

McBryde is hoping that these personal motivations/grievances, call them what you will, can serve as an extra injection of rocket fuel in Limerick and pointed to Connacht's shock win in the RDS earlier this month as proof in how people can perform when aiming to prove others wrong.

Ruddock would never put it like that. Though he spoke to Joe Schmidt about his curtailed opportunities back in 2019, he refused to make those conversations public. the sense remains of a player whose value has never been fully realised on the biggest stage for any prolonged stretch of time.

Born in Dublin, he spent much of his childhood in Wales and could have easily found himself wearing their hue of red. Back rows are not exactly an endangered species there either but McBrdye, who spent a decade as forwards coach with Wales, believes he was one that got away.

“He would be an asset to any country the way he is playing at the moment.”