Johann van Graan confident Munster will retain ‘majority’ of players

Johann van Graan is optimistic Munster will be able to retain “the majority” of their players for next season now IRFU contract negotiations are finally underway.

At least 20 of Munster’s 39-man senior squad have deals set to expire this summer, including the centrally-contracted Keith Earls, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander, while among the frontline players up for renewal are Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Mike Haley, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Billy Holland and the Scannell brothers, Niall and Rory.

Uncertainty over future IRFU revenues as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps stadia closed to spectators meant the governing body paused all contract talks until this month and speaking about the process, van Graan said yesterday: "It's ongoing, we're busy talking to players but, in fairness, everybody knows that's it a very difficult time in the world and rugby is no different.

"Once we've something to confirm we will. It's a good thing that people are part of a club they're proud to be part of. Hopefully we can retain the majority of our players."

The ongoing uncertainty over finances within Irish rugby could force players into the arms of overseas clubs but there may also be pressure to offload players as part of cost-cutting, particularly in positions that are well-stocked.

The impressive form of half-back pair Craig Casey and academy fly-half Ben Healy could force some hard decisions in those positions.

Ronan O’Gara wrote in his Irish Examiner column last Friday that his attempts to sign academy out-half Jack Crowley for La Rochelle had been rebuffed. With Joey Carbery set to return from long-term injury and Healy growing in stature, that may put the squeeze on Hanrahan while scrum-halves also out of contract will be Nick McCarthy and Neil Cronin.