Vakatawa says he wasn't trying to be clever with butchered try blunder

FRANCE centre Virimi Vakatawa insists he wasn’t trying to “look pretty” when he butchered a simple try-scoring opportunity in Sunday’s Top 14 defeat at home to Toulon.

Racing 92’s Vakatawa was teed up for a simple touchdown by winger Teddy Thomas but inexplicably delayed long enough for Toulon’s Gabin Villière to knock the ball out of his hand and deny the five-pointer. Toulon won the game 29-23.

“A lot of people have seen it on social media, and I have to accept my mistake which cost the team dear,” he told RMC Sport in France. “It's like that. Nobody is perfect. But it can't happen again. I'll learn from that mistake. Next time, I think I'll (touch down) the ball quicker.

“I wasn’t trying to be pretty or clever. I wasn't paying attention. I tried to take my time but didn't see him come up behind me. It was a costly five points,” Vakatawa admitted.

His head coach, Laurent Travers masked his annoyance at the gaffe which cost Racing the win and second-placed in the Top 14. "It is a mistake that he made and that he will not make again,” Travers said. ”It will serve as a lesson to him."

Vakatawa also denied his actions were disrespectful to the opposition. “We all make mistakes. Maybe people thought it was a lack of respect for the Toulon team. Frankly, I'm not like that. I really respect all the Top 14 players. I didn't want to show off. That's not it all that. But I have to rofget it and move on. We have a big game against Bordeaux on Saturday."

Meanwhile, La Rochelle out half Ihaia West is set to leave the Ronan O’Gara-coached outfit at the end of the season. The 29-year-old New Zealander has been playing back up to Jules Plisson this season in the Top 14 but started against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup.

In his Irish Examiner column last week, O’Gara revealed that he had tried to sign young Munster talent Jack Crowley with the possibility of game time with La Rochelle next season.

Reports in France suggest that La Rochelle are now eyeing a return to the club for Vannes ten Pierre Popelin. They are also interested in Argentina prop Joël Sclavi.

Meanwhile Puma utility back Juan Cruz Mallia had signed a contract with Top 14 leaders Toulouse until the end of the season. Mallia is coming in as cover for the injured Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos and Lucas Tauzin.

Mallia featured once at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and could make his club debut for the trip to second-placed La Rochelle at the end of the month.