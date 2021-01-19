Time yet for Tadhg Furlong to make a late run for Six Nations spot

Time yet for Tadhg Furlong to make a late run for Six Nations spot

James Ryan, left, and Tadhg Furlong during a Leinster training session at UCD. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
Brendan O'Brien

Tadhg Furlong may yet be ready in time to feature in Ireland’s early Six Nations fixtures.

The Leinster tighthead hasn’t played rugby since suffering a back injury against England in Twickenham last February, his problems compounded since then by a subsequent calf issue that has made his return to the field a torturous one.

A world-class front rower, Furlong’s availability would be a huge boost for Leinster as well as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Both sides have leaned heavily on Andrew Porter in the Wexford man’s lengthy absence.

Listed yesterday as unavailable for selection for this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 game away to Munster, there seems to be a chance that Furlong could take part seven days later when the league champions take on the Scarlets in Wales.

“He is close,” said assistant coach Robin McBryde. “He’s taken a full part in units [in training]. He’s just ticking off a couple of boxes to go.

“The next couple of weeks, definitely, I’d be disappointed if we don’t see his name on the teamsheet.

“Yeah, it would be great if he could [play against Scarlets] because that would allow him just to chuck his hat in the ring from a national perspective as well with the Six Nations around the corner.”

Sean Cronin (knee) and Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) are both available to Leo Cullen for this Saturday’s game at Thomond Park while Garry Ringrose (jaw) and James Lowe (groin) both require further assessment.

McBryde described the latter pair as 50-50 for the Munster tie.

More in this section

England v South Africa - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Final - Yokohama Stadium Rassie Erasmus: South Africa 'will go to option Z' to play Lions series
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Robin McBryde mindful of basics as Leinster brace for evolving Munster
Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92 - Heineken Champions Cup: Final Amazing Vakatawa gaffe costs Racing 92 crucial try 
Ian Keatley 2/4/2020

Ian Keatley signs to solve Glasgow Warriors' fly-half shortage

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up