Time yet for Tadhg Furlong to make a late run for Six Nations spot

Tadhg Furlong may yet be ready in time to feature in Ireland’s early Six Nations fixtures.

The Leinster tighthead hasn’t played rugby since suffering a back injury against England in Twickenham last February, his problems compounded since then by a subsequent calf issue that has made his return to the field a torturous one.

A world-class front rower, Furlong’s availability would be a huge boost for Leinster as well as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Both sides have leaned heavily on Andrew Porter in the Wexford man’s lengthy absence.

Listed yesterday as unavailable for selection for this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 game away to Munster, there seems to be a chance that Furlong could take part seven days later when the league champions take on the Scarlets in Wales.

“He is close,” said assistant coach Robin McBryde. “He’s taken a full part in units [in training]. He’s just ticking off a couple of boxes to go.

“The next couple of weeks, definitely, I’d be disappointed if we don’t see his name on the teamsheet.

“Yeah, it would be great if he could [play against Scarlets] because that would allow him just to chuck his hat in the ring from a national perspective as well with the Six Nations around the corner.”

Sean Cronin (knee) and Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) are both available to Leo Cullen for this Saturday’s game at Thomond Park while Garry Ringrose (jaw) and James Lowe (groin) both require further assessment.

McBryde described the latter pair as 50-50 for the Munster tie.