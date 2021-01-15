Connacht's postponed PRO14 clash with Ospreys gets new date

Connacht's postponed PRO14 clash with Ospreys gets new date

A general view of the touchline flag ahead of the Guinness PRO14 match between Connacht and Munster at the Sportsground in Galway. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 15:51
Joel Slattery

Connacht's postponed PRO14 clash with Ospreys will now take place later this month, tournament organisers have announced. 

The game at the Sportsground will kick off at 3pm on January 24.

It will be broadcast live on TG4, the PRO14 statement added. 

The weekend was freed up after the cancellation of the third and fourth rounds of the Champions Cup.

Munster's clash with Leinster, originally fixed for St Stephen's Day, will also take place on that weekend, with the Thomond Park clash on January 23.

Other postponed games being played that weekend are Scarlets v Cardiff (January 22) and Zebre v Edinburgh (January 23).

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

