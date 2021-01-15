French Rugby Federation president says Six Nations will take place

There will be an expanded coronavirus testing programme for the tournament, while each country will have “a Covid manager”
French Rugby Federation president says Six Nations will take place

Ireland face Wales in the scheduled first round of the 2021 Six Nations

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 15:20

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte says this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship “will take place”.

And the World Rugby vice-chairman also says there will be an expanded coronavirus testing programme for the tournament, while each country will have “a Covid manager”.

France’s government is demanding reassurances on safety from England and Ireland before allowing its national side to visit those countries during the Six Nations.

Only the tournament’s opening fixture against Italy in Rome on February 6 has been approved by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu.

The French authorities have concerns over the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the UK and Ireland, and have already barred their clubs from taking part in European competition this month.

The Six Nations held talks with Paris earlier this week, and discussions will be ongoing as organisers attempt to convince the government that sufficient coronavirus protocols are in place.

It is highly unlikely the tournament would go ahead without France, who play Ireland in Dublin on February 14 and England at Twickenham on March 13.

But Laporte has moved to ease fears, stating in an interview with the franceinfo website: “I understand some are sceptical, but it will take place.

“Firstly, because we had, during the autumn (Nations Cup) put in place a protocol which worked very, very well.

“The proof is that as soon as in a team, in this case Fiji, were detected Covid cases, they were out of competition. It worked well.

“There is going to be a Six Nations protocol. Once again, all of this makes us very optimistic. We will go further, there will be even more tests.

“We adapt to the conditions, but it’s the same principle – a real health bubble.

“A lot of organisation, a lot of foresight, with a Covid manager in each nation. I repeat, it worked well in the autumn, it will work well during this Six Nations time.”

More in this section

Cork Constitution walk onto the pitch 25/11/2017 'Things can change drastically': IRFU to make AIL decision in next two weeks 
David Johnston is tackled by James Gibbons 23/1/2016 Irish trio look to down Saracens in first competitive game since relegation
Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 Champions Cup group stage cancelled with knockout format to be decided
six nationspa-sourceplace: uk
General view of a line-out 15/2/2014

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face further isolation after eight more Covid cases in camp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up