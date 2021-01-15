'Things can change drastically': IRFU to make AIL decision in next two weeks 

The IRFU have set a target of two weeks to decide the best way forward for the 2020-21 Energia All Ireland League campaign as one club coach has called for the governing body to pull the plug on the season now and “put us all out of our misery”.

Both IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee and Sunday’s Well RFC head coach David Corkery were talking for a feature in Saturday’s Irish Examiner Sport looking into the state of flux the AIL and club rugby currently finds itself.

This weekend was scheduled to see round two of AIL matches involved 50 men’s teams and 10 women’s but with Ireland under lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the new season did not get underway as planned last Saturday.

That means many senior clubs’ first teams have managed to play just two games, in last October’s short-lived, regionalised Energia Community Series, since all domestic rugby activity was initially suspended by the IRFU during the first wave of the public health crisis on March 12.

McEntee said the IRFU Rugby Committee and representatives of the four provinces met on Thursday to discuss the future of the club season.

“We felt it was best to give it two weeks,” he told the Irish Examiner. Let’s see where cases are and we’ll know if we’re in a good trajectory in relation to where things will possibly be and then we’ll make hard and fast decisions.

“I’d hate to go out today and say we’re going to do this or that and then in two weeks it’s the opposite. Things can change drastically.

A month ago we were the best country in the world (for infection rates) and now we’re the worst, so that’s how fickle and quick things move.

“So therefore, should we go out and take a knee to Covid when we don’t have to? I’d rather measure twice and cut once and manage the expectation. So let’s wait two weeks and say ‘lads, this is what’s possible, and here’s plan B and plan C. I think that is what our community wants. They don’t want us to go out and make quick decisions, it’s the wrong time to do that.”

Former Cork Constitution, Bristol and Ireland back-rower Corkery became Sunday’s Well head coach during the summer and has been frustrated by impact the stop-start nature of rugby activity in recent months is having on the Division 2C club and his players.

With a four-week pre-season required to prepare for contact a return to training as soon as mid-February if national restrictions are lifted would not see games commence until March and April and with many Ulster clubs operating under health regulations outlined by the Northern Ireland government, the scope for a genuine All Ireland League seems remote to the Corkman.

“If it does go ahead I would think it would be regionalised but that’s not an all-Ireland league, it would be provincial at that stage,” Corkery said.

“To be honest, I think what they should do is put everyone out of their misery and just pull the season completely. Others may disagree but because it’s so stop-start, you know, you’re on one week, off the next week because someone’s got Covid and they were scrummaging last week so all of (the front-rowers) can’t play, you know, it’s a farce.

“The Community Series was okay, it kick-started the season and players had something to train for, because if they’ve nothing to train for they just will not train. They have to have a goal, and we’ve had the Under-18s and U20s making up our numbers before it all got shut down again and even then they could only train in pods of 15 with no contact. It’s very hard and it’s tough on the players because you’re basically a running club.

“So the sooner they make a call on it because the last thing you want is for it all to open up and then we get shut down again. You can’t plan anything, you can’t prepare for anything, and for a club like the Well where every single player is gold, you lose one or two and you’re struggling. The lower the level you go the harder it is to organise.

“So pull the plug and put us all out of our misery, let the IRFU come out with a date for the start of next season so clubs at least have something to plan for, the start of the new season.

"Hopefully we could start back training the end of August this year, maybe run off the Senior Cup, Charity Cup and then the AIL will start on this date and we’ve got something to aim for. At the moment there’s nothing.”