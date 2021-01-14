Champions Cup group stage cancelled with knockout format to be decided

England’s Premiership Rugby boss has confirmed the cancellation of the final two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup but the decision for tournament organisers remains not whether to proceed straight to the knockout stages but how.

Premiership Rugby Limited chief executive Darren Childs, a member of the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) board, said today that the remaining pool games in this season’s competitions would not be rearranged following the intervention of the French government last week to block Top 14 clubs from competing in cross-border competition due to fears of the new variant of Covid-19 that has led to a spike in cases both in Ireland and the UK.

EPCR on Monday announced that the final two rounds of pool matches, set for this weekend and next, had been postponed and both the Champions and Challenge Cups suspended.

PRL boss Childs said: “The decision was made very quickly by the executive at EPCR that we would not try to reschedule those games.

“We have a tough season. There’s no space at the end of the season because of the Lions and we have no spare weekends in our season once we resume.

“To play European rounds when the Lions is taking place would have been very damaging to the European tournament. So it was decided very quickly by all three leagues CEOs that we would complete the tournament in the four remaining weekends (in April and May).

“Everyone is managing their domestic and international calendars to the best of their ability. The exact structure has not been agreed and we’ve already started those discussions.”

There was no official comment from EPCR on Thursday but it is clear that nothing has been formally decided. The EPCR board will have to sign off any new format but with those four weekends in April and May the only available window in the rugby calendar it seems certain that a formal announcement will follow Childs’ statement.

That may not come until the end of the month or even into early February as details of how the knockout stage will be conducted are still to be ironed out. A round of 16 comprising the top eight clubs in Pools A and B looks like the format making the front-running, with a 1 v 8, 2 v 7, 3 v 6, 4 v 5 draw, though it is still to be decided whether that will mean 1 v 8, for example, from the same pool or A1 v B8.

Within the same pool, that would pit Pool A leaders Leinster against Sale Sharks while Munster, fourth in Pool B, would welcome Clermont Auvergne to Thomond Park, as should have been the case this weekend for a round-three encounter.

Under this scenario the bottom four clubs in each pool, which includes Ulster and Connacht, would drop down into a reformatted Challenge Cup. That would ensure every team in the current Champions Cup would be guaranteed an extra game in this season’s competition though a Challenge Cup round of 16 featuring eight teams from the premier competition and the top eight from the second-tier tournament would mean six clubs, five of whom are French, not being involved.

A further detail needing to be finalised if the R16 is agreed is the subsequent quarter-final draw and this is also believed to be subject to confirmation at EPCR board level with options including a rankings-based draw, a fully open draw, or something in between taking into consideration the 28-0 results declared due to match cancellations caused by Covid-19 cases. Four games were decided that way in round two with Lyon, Toulouse, Scarlets and La Rochelle all occupying top eight positions in their pool standings partly as a result of a 28-0 decision.

There is a lot to be thrashed out before EPCR puts such proposals to its board for approval.