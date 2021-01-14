No date yet for 'very ambitious' Joey Carbery to return to Munster

Joey Carbery believes staying involved in Munster team meetings and talking to the coaches has helped him through the tough times of being sidelined with his long-term ankle injury.

The Ireland fly-half, who has not played in more than a year, was speaking in a video interview posted on the Munster Rugby website and did not give any indication of a set date for his return but the 25-year-old said he was more relaxed now he had decided to take a “ready when I’m ready” approach to his rehabilitation.

Carbery’s latest injury woes began in August 2019 when he injured his ankle playing against Italy in a World Cup warm-up game. He was nevertheless selected by Joe Schmidt in Ireland’s tournament squad but played a limited role in Japan and did not reappear in Munster colours until December 28, 2019, when he came off the bench to face his former province Leinster at Thomond Park.

Carbery started the following week and played 80 minutes against Ulster on January 2, 2020 but then sustained a wrist injury and has not played since.

Hopes of a comeback when rugby returned from Covid-19 lockdown last August were dashed by a further setback to the ankle injury and Munster head coach Johann van Graan said his first-choice number 10 would not be rushed back into service until he was absolutely ready.

Joey Carbery on the training pitch last month. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“Yeah, it’s been pretty tough,” Carbery said in the interview posted on Thursday. “Obviously it’s not nice being injured but I’m pretty blessed to have such a good physio and S&C team around me.

“It’s been great to see the lads doing so well. Obviously I want to be out there but it’s been such a good start to the season. Yeah, it’s never nice being injured but hopefully things change soon.”

Carbery said getting involved once more with the senior squad had been a big morale booster.

"The last month or so I've tried to jump in with the backs as much as possible. It kinda makes it a bit easier when you're in a team environment, getting to all the meetings and just being in with the squad makes a huge difference mentally.

"It's the only thing that's really got me through this is looking to the end and just wanting to get back on the pitch.

"So I suppose staying in with the meetings and talking to the coaches helps a lot with that because you keep clued in and stay match sharp.

"Obviously you can't physically do it, but mentally you can kind of prepare for the games coming up.

"That makes a big difference but then just wanting to get back on the pitch and back in with the squad as well makes me very ambitious and motivated to get back.”