Six Nations confident all championships will be played despite postponements

The Six Nations remains confident that it can start and finish both the Women's and the U20 championships later this year after putting both on the back burner as the continent battles to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The senior men’s version will trundle on regardless. For now. Organisers met with French sports ministry officials this week and have promised that they will maintain open channels with the various governments on virus protocols and the changing landscape.

The question as far as a young Women’s and U20s’ side are concerned, though, is how much damage has been done to players at such an early developmental stage by this lack of game time? It’s 10 months, for example, since the Ireland 20s last played.

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham spoke only last week about the problems borne of this inactivity for players below the senior level, not least those at academy grades who need opportunities to display their wares and secure professional contracts.

“When we talk about our academy intake, or potential players that could be signed for Munster, there’s a number of those players who just aren’t getting an opportunity to play and therefore not developing their game,” the Australian said.

The U20 international grade has long been championed as the step in the rugby journey where boys become men. Its proved an invaluable cross of breeding ground and finishing school for a whole phalanx of players who have fed into the Irish professional system.

Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Max O’Reilly (Leinster) and Lewis Finlay (Ulster) were three members of last year’s squad who spoke effusively of their experiences with the group and management before starting life in provincial academies last summer.

Go back two years and Craig Casey was reflecting on his senior debut for Munster, against Connacht in Limerick, and giving voice to the invaluable lessons he had banked in what was a star-turn for the national 20s side.

“Well, obviously the exposure (helped). I’d say Johann (van Graan) really hadn’t seen me play at a high level until the U20s Six Nations anyway. The training going into the Six Nations made me a hell of a lot of a better player.

“The quickness that we play at helps my game massively,” the scrum-half explained at the time. “I think the whole 20s experience made me ready to play that game in general. I now back myself to be ready to be a pro.”

Nine of last year’s 20s are due to return this year as Kieran Campbell takes over from Noel McNamara, but the team hasn’t appeared in any form since the 18-point defeat of England at Franklin’s Gardens last February when the Triple Crown was secured.

Of those returnees, Ben Moxham has appeared on the bench for the Ulster seniors on a few occasions and bagged two starts with the second string. Alex Soroka has managed a couple of appearances with the Leinster seconds.

Some of their colleagues from last year’s Ireland party have managed to kick on. Tom Clarkson has featured four times for Leinster’s seniors this season, Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley have made debuts with Munster and Diarmuid Kilgallen did likewise with Connacht.

For so many of their former colleagues — and for players younger again who have been stymied by the necessary freeze put on development squads, the AIL and the schools and club games — this is time and experience they won’t get back. That holds equally for the Women’s game.

The Ireland Women’s only action since last March has been a defeat of Italy in October. Adam Griggs’ squad held a training camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre only last weekend and the U20s were due to follow suit at Abbotstown next Monday.

A 36-man squad, due to assemble under new head coach Kieran Campbell, was ready to spend five days in situ, finish up with a game against the Munster ‘A’ side and then reassemble for another four-day camp the week after. Their opening game, against Wales, was meant to be a week later.

The cancellation of the U20 World Championship, for the second year in a row, is another huge blow to this generation of talent but does at least give scope for their Six Nations to be held at that early summer juncture and the Women’s schedule may overlap.

Events permitting, obviously.

Commitment to the two grades differs across the half-dozen nations. Circumstances too. England’s women are fully pro, France’s semi-pro. Ireland had contemplated a bubble for their squad for the duration of the championship but several players were unable to take so much time off work.

It may be that their famine turns into a feast. With World Cup qualifiers still to play, there is the possibility that the Irish Women could yet play these previously delayed fixtures on down weeks during the belated 2021 Six Nations.

The option of ‘doubling up’ existing games for qualifier purposes was discussed but does not seem to be on the cards.