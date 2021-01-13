Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O’Donoghue likely to win fitness fight to face Leinster

Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O’Donoghue are expected to be fit to face arch rivals Leinster on Saturday week, despite picking up minor knocks in training.

The Munster squad resumed training at their High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick yesterday having learned their Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures against Clermont at home this Saturday and at Harlequins the following weekend had been postponed.

Instead, head coach Johann van Graan now has 10 days to prepare his players for the rearranged Guinness PRO14 derby against champions Leinster at Thomond Park, following the league’s announcement yesterday that it had been scheduled for Saturday, January 23, at 7:35pm.

Loosehead prop Kilcoyne, who made his seasonal debut on January 2 off the bench against Ulster on his comeback from an ankle injury suffered against Leinster on August 22, experienced a “calf niggle” and missed last Saturday’s win at Connacht as a result.

Back-rower O’Donoghue sustained what was described by Munster as a “low-grade leg injury” but both players should return to training towards the end of this week.

There was also some collateral damage from the 16-10 victory in Galway at the weekend, which extended Munster’s lead at the top of PRO14 Conference B to 11 points over Connacht. Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley suffered head injuries and have begun their graduated return to play programmes.

Munster lock Kleyn was removed from the field of play after 15 minutes at the Sportsground but failed to return from a Head Injury Assessment while full-back Haley completed the full 80 minutes.

The interprovincial derby has also cost Munster the services of tighthead prop replacement Keynan Knox, who sustained a knee injury sustained in the game following his 50th-minute introduction.

Knox needed an MRI scan and has now begun rehabilitation, though the province did not specify the extent of the injury or a forecast for his return to action.

Meanwhile, PRO14 strugglers Benetton Rugby have announced that head coach Kieran Crowley will be following former Munster fly-half Ian Keatley out of the club.

Keatley, 33, left the Italian club earlier this week having made 20 appearances following eight seasons and 180 games for Munster from 2011-18.

The Ireland international is understood to have secured an early release from his Benetton contract but the man who signed him is being let go a year ahead of schedule and will leave Treviso at the end of the season.