Rob Kearney links up with Western Force teammates after finishing quarantine

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 10:41

Rob Kearney has begun training with Super Rugby side Western Force after finishing his quarantine period in Australia.

After landing in Brisbane, the former Leinster back had to spend two weeks in a hotel before finally getting to meet his new teammates.

The former Ireland international spent 15 seasons at the province where he won four European Champions Cups and six PRO14 titles.

Now up and running Down Under, he is hoping for more silverware in the southern hemishpere.

"I'm very lucky that I've come from some teams and some cultures where we've won a lot of trophies and silverware," Kearney told the Australian Associated Press.

"Hopefully, I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team."

Western Force welcome defending champions ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU season opener on February 19 as they return to Super Rugby having left the competition after the 2017 campaign.

For the coming season, only teams from New Zealand and Australia will take part after the South African sides left and the Japanese and Argentinian sides also pulled out.

