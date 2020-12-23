PRO14 sides to clash with South African Super Rugby franchises in new tournament

It comes in advance of the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa
PRO14 sides to clash with South African Super Rugby franchises in new tournament

The existing PRO14 campaign will end with a final on March 27, at which point the newly formed Rainbow Cup, involving Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers, will begin

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 15:36
Duncan Bech

South Africa’s four Super Rugby franchises are to take part in an end-of-season tournament with teams from the Guinness PRO14.

The existing PRO14 campaign will end with a final on March 27, at which point the newly formed Rainbow Cup, involving Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers, will begin.

It comes in advance of the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa and will form an important element of the Springboks’ build-up to next year’s showdown.

The regular 2020-21 PRO14 season will conclude after 16 rounds, at which point the conference winners will face each other in a final.

Qualification for next season’s Champions and Challenge Cups will be decided after the 16 rounds.

The Rainbow Cup launches on April 17 and will consist of two pools of eight teams – the 12 current PRO14 sides and the four South African additions – and a final between their respective winners on June 19.

“At a time where our sport has faced its greatest challenge, we have promising news about an innovative solution to partner with South African rugby ahead of the Lions tour,” PRO14 chief executive Martin Anayi said.

“With a Lions tour in South Africa to come it is hard to think of anything better to whet the appetite than the best players from the Celtic regions competing against World Cup-winning Springboks in the Rainbow Cup.”

More in this section

Racing 92 v Connacht - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1 Don’t pay heed to social media critics, Connacht boss Andy Friend tells his players
CJ Stander scores a try 19/12/2020 Johann van Graan: Clermont win can propel Munster forward
Cranial Tomography Image Of Child Patient Concussion is not a maths problem. Cause and effect don't always equate
Damian de Allende is tackled by Sebastien Bezy 19/12/2020

Johann van Graan: Damian de Allende 'at the peak of his career'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up