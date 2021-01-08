Johnny Sexton: Another PRO14 title is in our hands now

'We knew how important it was in terms of the league table, obviously there’s only a few games left to play'
Johnny Sexton: Another PRO14 title is in our hands now

Leinster's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game with Hugo Keenan. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 22:12
Ciaran Kennedy

Johnny Sexton says Leinster's search for a fourth successive Guinness PRO14 title is now in their own hands after the province recovered from a slow start to beat Ulster 24-12 at the RDS.

Leinster went into the game trailing Conference A leaders Ulster by 10 points in the table, with only one team from each conference advancing to this year’s final. The bonus-point now puts Leo Cullen’s side just five points behind with the added boost of two games in hand.

“It was a very important win for the club,” Sexton said.

“We knew how important it was in terms of the league table, obviously there’s only a few games left to play and whoever finishes top will go to that final. So we wanted to put in a big performance. Getting four tries was an added bonus, and to deny them anything was great as well.

“I suppose it’s in our hands now and there’s a lot of work to do. We’re probably going to lose a few players to the international window and then the rest of the squad are going to have to pick it up.

“It’s always been a squad effort in this club, for a lot of reasons, and it will be no different now.” For the second time in a week, Leinster were slow out of the traps in the face of a ferocious visiting team, Ulster doing everything right bar getting themselves over the try line.

Their only scores came from the boot of John Cooney, with Ulster leading 9-5 at the break. A reinvigorated Leinster wrestled back control on the second period, outscoring Ulster 19-3.

“We needed to get a game together, for me I haven't (played) for Leinster for a long time apart from 20 minutes last week so it's about getting that continuity,” Sexton added.

“You could see we were very rusty, especially in the first half, and I was very proud of how we gathered ourselves at half-time and had a very good second half performance.”

Both teams struggled to get the most from their best attacking talents in a contest played in sub-zero conditions, with Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan topping the attacking charts with eight defenders beaten, delivering a man of the match performance.

The game also saw Leinster experiment with a new dual-playmaker system, Ross Byrne making a first start at 13 outside Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton.

“It was freezing,’ Keenan said. “The air was heavy, kicking the ball was tough, and there was a few of us blowing the cobwebs off after a bit of a Christmas break. It was good to get back.

“It’s great having a few footballers inside you, you get a bit more of the ball and they are quality players, so just getting them on the pitch is the most important thing. I think they showed their quality today.”

More in this section

Gloucester Rugby v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Five - Kingsholm Champions Cup hangs in the balance as French clubs await Euro decision
Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 Testing dispute could derail resumption of European Cup 
Ronan O'Gara 24/11/2019 Confirmed Covid case at O'Gara's La Rochelle delays Racing 92 clash
A view of Scotstoun after the match was called off due to a frozen pitch 8/1/2021

PRO14 clash called off 20 minutes before kick-off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up