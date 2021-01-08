Johnny Sexton: Another PRO14 title is in our hands now

Johnny Sexton says Leinster's search for a fourth successive Guinness PRO14 title is now in their own hands after the province recovered from a slow start to beat Ulster 24-12 at the RDS.

Leinster went into the game trailing Conference A leaders Ulster by 10 points in the table, with only one team from each conference advancing to this year’s final. The bonus-point now puts Leo Cullen’s side just five points behind with the added boost of two games in hand.

“It was a very important win for the club,” Sexton said.

“We knew how important it was in terms of the league table, obviously there’s only a few games left to play and whoever finishes top will go to that final. So we wanted to put in a big performance. Getting four tries was an added bonus, and to deny them anything was great as well.

“I suppose it’s in our hands now and there’s a lot of work to do. We’re probably going to lose a few players to the international window and then the rest of the squad are going to have to pick it up.

“It’s always been a squad effort in this club, for a lot of reasons, and it will be no different now.” For the second time in a week, Leinster were slow out of the traps in the face of a ferocious visiting team, Ulster doing everything right bar getting themselves over the try line.

Their only scores came from the boot of John Cooney, with Ulster leading 9-5 at the break. A reinvigorated Leinster wrestled back control on the second period, outscoring Ulster 19-3.

“We needed to get a game together, for me I haven't (played) for Leinster for a long time apart from 20 minutes last week so it's about getting that continuity,” Sexton added.

“You could see we were very rusty, especially in the first half, and I was very proud of how we gathered ourselves at half-time and had a very good second half performance.”

Both teams struggled to get the most from their best attacking talents in a contest played in sub-zero conditions, with Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan topping the attacking charts with eight defenders beaten, delivering a man of the match performance.

The game also saw Leinster experiment with a new dual-playmaker system, Ross Byrne making a first start at 13 outside Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton.

“It was freezing,’ Keenan said. “The air was heavy, kicking the ball was tough, and there was a few of us blowing the cobwebs off after a bit of a Christmas break. It was good to get back.

“It’s great having a few footballers inside you, you get a bit more of the ball and they are quality players, so just getting them on the pitch is the most important thing. I think they showed their quality today.”