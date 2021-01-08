PRO14 clash called off 20 minutes before kick-off

Glasgow’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh was postponed for the second time
A view of Scotstoun after the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Picture: Craig Watson

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 20:17

Glasgow’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh was called off about 20 minutes before kick-off.

The artificial pitch at Scotstoun was ruled unplayable as both teams warmed up amid freezing conditions.

The match was originally meant to be played on December 27 but a Covid-19 outbreak at Glasgow forced a postponement.

"After a pre-match inspection by referee Mike Adamson, the playing surface was deemed unsafe for the game to take place without causing a risk to the players and match officials," a statement from tournament organisers read this evening. 

"PRO14 Rugby will immediately begin to identify a new date to play this fixture."

