Munster recall big guns for Connacht derby showdown

Munster will be back at full strength for the trip to Connacht on Saturday night as Johann van Graan seeks to consolidate their lead at the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference A.

The interprovincial derby pits van Graan’s men against the side eight points behind them and following their respective results last weekend, Connacht will be looking to narrow Munster’s lead further on home soil at the Sportsground.

Andy Friend’s side staged an upset win over Leinster in Dublin, grabbing a bonus point in a memorable 35-24 victory at the RDS while Munster rested the majority of their first-choice starters and were beaten 15-10 by Ulster in Belfast, their first loss of the season.

Those big guns have been recalled for Saturday’s game, with van Graan making 14 changes from the starting XV beaten at the Kingspan Stadium, only Shane Daly surviving, switching from full-back to the left wing.

Peter O’Mahony resumes the captaincy from lock Billy Holland, who moves to the bench, and starts at openside flanker in a back row alongside Gavin Coombes and No.8 CJ Stander.

It is the bulk of the side which started the Champions Cup win at Clermont on December 19, the exceptions being James Cronin, who returns from an abdomen injury at loosehead prop to make his 100th PRO14 appearance, and Kevin O’Byrne, who starts at hooker.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are restored to the half-back positions with Craig Casey dropping out of the squad having started against Ulster, Nick McCarthy getting the covering scrum-half role, while Ben Healy is the replacement fly-half.

The Munster bench also features the Wycherley brothers, academy loosehead Josh, and lock Fineen, who will collect his 50th Munster cap if used.

Connacht will be without Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who has not recovered from a knee injury in time to face Munster, allowing Sammy Arnold and Tom Daly to continue their successful midfield partnership with the former set to face the province he left in the summer after four seasons in red.

Also facing former team-mates after lockdown moves from Munster will be on-loan wing Alex Wootton and openside flanker Conor Oliver, while Friend has made four changes to the team which started the victory over Leinster.

Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham, at tighthead prop, and lock Ultan Dillane return to the starting XV as does a fit-again Sean O’Brien at blindside flanker. The other change comes on the wing with former Australia Sevens star Ben O’Donnell coming into the side for a first start following a debut off the bench against Leinster.

Quinn Roux once again captains the side from the second row with Connacht on Friday announcing the return to training next week of a number of players following periods of self-isolation and a clear round of negative results from the week’s latest PCR testing.

CONNACHT: J Porch; B O’Donnell, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux - captain; S O’Brien, C Oliver, S Masterson.

Replacements: D Heffernan, M Burke, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, P Boyle, K Marmion, D Kilgallen, P Sullivan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, K Knox, F Wycherley, B Holland, N McCarthy, B Healy, R Scannell.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)