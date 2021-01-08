JJ Hanrahan revels in new Munster mindset

If last month’s Champions Cup victory in Clermont Ferrand was a game-changer for Munster, the same applied to JJ Hanrahan.

Here was a fly-half under pressure to deliver when his team needed him most and the recent track record in similar scenarios was none too clever. Yet as Munster leaked four tries inside the opening 24 minutes to a rampant ASM Clermont Auvergne side at Stade Marcel Michelin, it was Hanrahan’s goal-kicking that first kept the visitors in the game through three crucial first-half penalties to give them a foothold at 28-9 down.

He then spurred on the fightback with a conversion and three penalties to get Munster back to 28-25 by the hour mark, before keeping his nerve to finally edge his side in front and then over the line for a famous 39-31 victory.

Three weeks on and Hanrahan, 28, appears more comfortable talking about the team effort involved than his own contribution, which included his 100% return from nine kicks at goal.

Yet his mindset that day of “attack everything” reflects that of his team right now as they prepare to travel up the M18 to Galway on Saturday evening with the intent of increasing the daylight between themselves and neighbours Connacht at the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference A.

Munster will make the trip fully loaded and that is expected to include a return to the number 10 jersey for Hanrahan alongside a cohort of internationals rested last weekend when the nine-win start to the season was brought to an end with a 15-10 defeat up in Ulster.

There is a strong chance given Connacht’s current form and last Saturday’s win over Leinster at the RDS that Munster will once again find themselves under the pump but the spirit and character shown in Clermont has done wonders for a collective confidence already benefiting from a pre-season realignment of the province’s player leadership group.

Billy Holland revealed the rejig in his compelling Irish Examiner interview with Donal Lenihan, published on December 26, describing how the players had voted in the new six-man leadership group based, with head coach Johann van Graan’s blessing, on new selection criteria, amongst which Hanrahan outlined headings such “growth, mindset, team first”.

For Hanrahan, the fruits of a more egalitarian and democratic panel of varying ages and seniority, bore fruit in Clermont that afternoon.

“We definitely spoke a lot about on-field leadership and, I suppose, the formation of the way we speak, who speaks at what time,” Hanrahan said this week, “not quite military precision but certain individuals have certain roles, how to forget stuff that happens bad in games, how to refocus and get back on task, if you see someone made a mistake how do you deal with that versus letting them dwell in their own head. Things that I suppose… we’re all learning all the time and Steve (Larkham, senior coach) and Johann have added a lot to that.

Munster's JJ Hanrahan kicks a penalty against Clermont in the dramatic come-from-behind victory in France. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“When we’re on the field, they can give us messages but ultimately we’re the ones on the field making decisions and reacting to stuff. So we have to be able, as a group, make the right decisions at the right time.”

Hanrahan added: “We developed our leadership style and were very open with each other and tried to drive on from that and try and bring the team to new places we haven’t been before.”

In Clermont, (“as a team it was definitely a big moment for us”) Hanrahan said: “We had a chat under the posts and we said to each other it was going to be a high-scoring game, just stick with it and we’ll come out the other end of it if we stay in the battle, which we did.

“I think that was a big thing. We showed a lot of character in the group that we stuck to the fight and went for 80 minutes.

That just goes to show what this group is capable of doing and we’re probably going to have to call on that many more times this season.