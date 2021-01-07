Stephen Larkham: Lack of club games will have a long-term effect on professional rugby  

'They need to play rugby to develop and to get the opportunities to push forward for a senior contract'
Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
Simon Lewis

Stephen Larkham is concerned the ongoing suspension of club rugby in Ireland due to national public health restrictions caused by Covid-19 is going to have a long-term impact on player development for the professional game.

Hopes of starting an already condensed Energia All-Ireland League as scheduled this weekend have long been shelved and the recent surge in cases in Ireland yesterday sent the country into a new lockdown.

Aside from the wider impact on fitness and mental health arising from no community rugby from minis up to adults, the loss of senior club rugby is also affecting the provinces from getting game time for their fringe and academy players, leaving them desperately short of match readiness.

Munster senior coach Larkham said yesterday: “It's an ongoing issue, it's not just at the moment. We're trying to address it at the moment in terms of organising A fixtures to get game-time into those players.

“But it's the same at the start of every season. For me, we need more of those games, more of the A games and certainly club rugby so we can keep fitness up in the players and also develop the players.

“The worst thing is - not necessarily for the senior players - for the academy players, the NTS (National Talent squads) players, club players, they need to play club rugby. They need to play rugby to develop and to get the opportunities to push forward for a senior contract.

“We've got our own battle to get those A games, but this is going to hurt us in the long run, in terms of development of players.

“When we talk about our academy intake, or potential players that could be signed for Munster, there's a number of those players who just aren't getting an opportunity to play and therefore not developing their game.”

