Stephen Larkham: Munster's attacking game coming into shape nicely

It was the try that kick-started Munster’s fightback to their famous victory against Clermont last month but more than that, Mike Haley’s score at Stade Marcel Michelin proved to Stephen Larkham that his development of the province’s attacking gameplan is really taking shape.

For the former Wallabies attack coach, the evolution of Munster’s oft-derided offence since his arrival from his native Australia to join Johann van Graan’s new-look backroom team in August 2019 has always been more than just a simple desire to get the ball out wide. Who was getting it out there and how are just as fundamental to Larkham’s vision for the men in red.

Haley’s 28th-minute try in Clermont on December 19 neatly encapsulated what the former World Cup-winning fly-half has been striving for, launched off a strong set-piece at the lineout, with neat, sharp interplay between forwards and backs sharing both the grunt and the guile to move the ball from right to left to reach the full-back, who pierced the defensive line for a brilliant score.

If Munster repeat the formula in Galway on Saturday night when they meet Guinness PRO14 conference rivals Connacht, then they will be a difficult team to stop. Larkham certainly hopes it is a taste of things to come.

“Ideally yeah,” the senior coach said yesterday. “That was a set-piece play, so we had a bit of time working on that one. I think we had a really good combination throughout the whole game, not just in that play, between the forwards and the backs.

"That one was certainly one that we did work on through the week and we got a good result out of that, but I’m talking more about the set-piece, more the multi-phase stuff, where there’s better communication and combination, identifying where the space is.”

Larkham knows there is still a long way to go, that his players need to be more consistent in terms of accuracy and execution and that the squad will continue striving to improve in their quest to play out on the edges. Yet overall he said he was “mostly happy with where we are at the moment”.

“I think we’re working on a number of different aspects. There’s nothing that really stands out as being a marked improvement on last season but I’m very happy with the way that we’re incorporating both forwards and backs at the moment with our attack.

“It’s something that, traditionally, attack has been seen as a split between forwards and backs, and forwards really focus on the set-piece. We’ve worked really hard on trying to upskill everyone on our team to be able to co-ordinate and combine when we get to the multi-phase stuff, and even with our set-piece stuff.

“I think if you look at our last couple of games there has been really good combination there and I’m very pleased with where the skill level is at. Most of the conditions over here are very wet, windy, sometimes cold, but our guys handled those conditions exceptionally well.

“So yeah, I’d say that’s probably the only area. Everything has definitely improved but that’s certainly an area I’m pleased with at the moment.”

Asked what that upskilling of the forwards actually entailed, Larkham said: “It depends on the skill level that the player has. So some players have been taken out and given one-on-one sessions or we spend a little bit more time with them one-on-one.

“Most of the time though it is incorporated into the team and we’re also spending a bit of time in the units. The forwards in particular are doing a fair bit of passing when they get to the units blocks and then we’re combining that. There’s always one block per day where we’re combining that skill.”

After a backward step and further inaccuracies in Belfast last Saturday as Munster’s unbeaten record in 2020-21 and run of nine victories in a row was brought to an end by Ulster, Larkham expects an improvement across the board when the Conference A leaders travel to the Sportsground on Saturday to face a Connacht side coached by his old pal Andy Andy Friend who lie eight points behind them in second place and with confidence boosted by their defeat of champions Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

“I've been impressed with Connacht's attack this year so that's certainly an area that we have to focus on, making sure our defence is right. They've scored a number of tries and created a number of breaks in the outside backs so it's certainly something that we're very conscious of.

“Like every other team in the competition they've got a very good threat at the breakdown. Ulster caused us a bit of trouble there on the weekend. We couldn't get the speed of ball that we would have liked and Connacht had the same sort of threat over the breakdown so they are the two things that we have to be conscious of.”