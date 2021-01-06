Leinster's next Champions Cup opponents Northampton announce confirmed Covid cases

The club’s training ground has also been closed, Premiership Rugby said in a statement
Leinster's next Champions Cup opponents Northampton announce confirmed Covid cases

The club’s training ground has also been closed, Premiership Rugby said in a statement

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 11:57
Andrew Baldock

Leinster's next Champions Cup opponents Northampton have confirmed cases of coronavirus in their camp, the Premiership club have announced. 

Saints' Gallagher Premiership clash against Leicester on Saturday has been cancelled after they returned positives in the latest round of Covid testing.

The club’s training ground has also been closed, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

“The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority,” a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

“We wish those who have tested positive at Saints a speedy and safe recovery.”

Under Premiership Rugby regulations, a panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points, but the Tigers can realistically expect to be awarded four points and Saints two, with a 0-0 scoreline declared.

It is the fifth Premiership game to be cancelled in such circumstances this season.

Northampton’s away match against London Irish last weekend was cancelled because of positive tests in the Irish camp.

In a statement, Saints said: “In this week’s round of PCR testing ahead of the east midlands derby, the club returned a number of positive tests and had further players unavailable for selection following the contact tracing process.

“In close consultation with Public Health England, the match has subsequently been called off and Saints’ training also cancelled until the next round of testing – scheduled for Monday, January 11.

“The players involved have already begun a 10-day isolation period in accordance with the guidelines set out by Public Health England.”

Saints rugby director Chris Boyd underlined the club’s sense of frustration that another game had been cancelled.

Boyd said: “We are incredibly disappointed and frustrated that we are unable to proceed with such an important fixture for the club."

More in this section

Alex Wootton scores a try 2/1/2021 In-form Alex Wootton surpassing expectations at Connacht 
Dan McFarland 2/1/2021 Dan McFarland: Leinster 'plying people from rich families through schools and bursaries'
James Cronin 29/12/2020 James Cronin returns to training to ease pressure on Munster front row
general view sleeve patch EPCR 20/12/2020

Covid testing row sees French clubs threatening to withdraw from Champions Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up