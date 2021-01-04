Connacht - and Jack Carty - masterclass ends Leinster's winning streak

On a freezing cold January night, a handful of the travelling Connacht party sensed there was something special in the air.

By any measure their chances of causing an upset appeared slim. They hadn’t won in Dublin since 2002 and a combination of injuries and Covid had stripped the squad list of a few names. Leinster hadn’t lost in the Guinness PRO14 since April 2019, a run stretching 26 games. On their last visit to the RDS, a stadium they had never won in, Connacht were on the wrong end of a 47 point mauling.

Yet something about this game felt different.

“In the hotel beforehand, you could sense something special was brewing,” said Jack Carty, speaking after his superb individual performance helped steer the province to a fully-deserved 35-24 win.

Carty's 25 points would have been enough to claim the win, and represented the highest tally scored by one player against Leinster in the professional era.

His head coach, Andy Friend, had a feeling there was a big performance stirring in his 10.

“I'm always out there during the warm-up catching his kicks, but he had it on a string,” Friend explained. "I turned to Jack Birtwhistle, who is our performance coach and does a lot of work with Jack, and said 'I've never seen Jack Carty kick like this, it's unbelievable’. So, you knew there was confidence there and I'm really pleased for him and proud of him.”

Connacht had standout performers all over the pitch, with Conor Oliver, Sammy Arnold, Caolin Blade and Tom Daly all playing starring roles, but the most striking thing about the province was the intensity they brought as a unit.

Connacht's Sean Masterson with Devin Toner of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Leo Cullen was quick to point out motivation would have been high in the Connacht camp with so many former Leinster men in their ranks. It will be a similar situation on Friday against Ulster. Dan McFarland’s team now hold a 10-point lead on the Blues in Conference A, although Leinster have two games in hand. For the first time in a long time, Leinster are under pressure.

“It is going to focus the minds for sure,” Cullen said.

“We talked about Connacht and they have a big string of ex-Leinster players, Ulster is very, very similar, isn’t it?

“We need to understand that it is a huge step up in the provincial games over your regular Guinness PRO14 games because there are so many players with a point to prove. For our guys, they have seen that first hand now. You can talk about it all you want but until you really experience it is hard to get the gauge for it.”

From minute one on Saturday Connacht were determined to get in Leinster’s faces. That workrate served to both build a platform for the visitors and rattle their hosts.

Carty kickstarted the charge with a sharp intercept try on 10 minutes and then muscled over to add a second. Leinster responded through Scott Penny but two Carty penalties and a converted Alex Wooton try kept Connacht in the ascendency, with Leinster trailing by 20 points at half-time and without Johnny Sexton, who didn’t return after an early HIA.

Leinster players, including Dave Kearney, Ed Byrne, centre, and Luke McGrath after the Guinness PRO14 defeat. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The second 40 has been a problem for Connacht recently but this time they didn’t fold under the pressure, even when Leinster struck for two tries within 16 minutes of the restart.

Instead, they defended with discipline and backed themselves to strike when the opportunities arose, with former Leinster man Daly supplying the bonus point score. At that stage there was still eight minutes to play, but Connacht knew Leinster were dead and buried as Daly was engulfed by his teammates in a mass pile-on.

"I'd love to find a formula that says that's what you get every time you turn up, but I've been doing this for 26 years now and I continue to search for it,” Friend said.

"Every now and then you get a performance like that, and it's how you replicate that.

“What I am pleased for the players is that we sometimes get challenged about do we deserve to be out there on the same field as some of these big European sides, and the answer there tonight is emphatically yes, yes we do.”