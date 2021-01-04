Johann van Graan takes glass half full approach after Ulster defeat

Events, dear boy, events. Saturday night’s doings in Belfast and then Dublin, which saw Munster lose 15-10 to Ulster and Connacht upset Leinster in fine style, have suddenly brought a new complexion to this weekend’s round of Guinness PRO14 inter-provincials.

Munster’s 12-point lead over Connacht at the top of Conference B has been reduced to eight as Johann van Graan’s team prepare to travel to Galway on Saturday to meet the rejuvenated westerners while Ulster’s position as the only remaining unbeaten team in the league means they head to the RDS the night before not only with confidence sky-high but their destiny in Conference A still in their own hands having kept the now-beaten champions at a greater distance, 10 points adrift but with two games in hand, than most people expected last Saturday lunchtime.

If the end of season shake-up still appears far removed from this first week of January then think again. The already condensed season was further shortened over Christmas with the announcement of the Rainbow Cup to welcome the four South African big guns to the party, with the existing campaign now expected to end in March rather than June.

It also means that only the winners of the respective conferences advance to the 2020-21 PRO14 final and with league fixture lists now blank beyond this weekend save for Covid-enforced make-up games, so much more rides on this weekend than putting one over the neighbours.

For van Graan, with a Heineken Champions Cup campaign still very much alive after that epic victory in Clermont, there is added certainty on the European front and it partly explains his selection of an inexperienced side at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, where a more battle-hardened home side was quick out of the blocks with tries from Matt Faddes and Ethan McElroy inside 20 minutes, had a 15-3 lead by half-time and then hung on for their 10th consecutive league win.

It also ended Munster’s impressive start to the campaign of nine wins from nine across the PRO14 and Europe, with a late, late try from Darren Sweetnam, converted by debutant academy fly-half and fellow replacement Jack Crowley, all they had to show for a plethora of points-scoring second-half opportunities that were otherwise squandered through inaccuracy and sterling Ulster defensive work.

Munster and Ulster players after the game. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Yet before leaving Belfast with a losing bonus point, the Munster boss insisted he had made the right call leaving so much experience at home and trusting his younger brigade to meet the challenge.

“We selected a side we believed were good enough to win here,” van Graan said. “You just have to see the players in the changing room to see how disappointed they were that we didn’t win this game.

“It’s an incredibly long season and we’ve already used 46 players with Jack Crowley making his debut there.

I said at the start of the season I’m going to back our whole squad and I believe that they are sticking up their hands and we came to within one score against the team that played in the final last year.

“I’ve said since Covid started we just live day by day and we take it week by week. You make your plans but you’ve got to have the ability to adapt. Connacht are in our Conference and a few points behind us and a quality side, specifically in Galway, so that will be a huge battle.

“We want to do well in both competitions that we play in and we are alive in Europe and we have a massive game against Clermont the week after Connacht and then Quins away so you’ve also got to balance that. But at the end of the day we’ll just take it week by week because that’s the only thing we’re guaranteed … the game we had tonight.”

Graan said every fit player in his squad would be at his disposal for their appointment at the Sportsground this Saturday with “a few cuts” for Jack O’Sullivan and Billy Holland and some cramp the additional damage to defeat.

Ulster's John Cooney and Jack O’Donoghue of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Ulster, meanwhile, will travel south to the RDS at the weekend emboldened by a resilient second-half display, according to try-scoring wing Faddes.

“They are a gritty side and they showed up well in that second half, you take massive credit from our defensive effort in the game they scored just on full time and it was a marginal call at the end,” Faddes said.

“We’ll definitely take confidence from the defence, offence it is just a bit of precision and accuracy, the confidence and momentum we had in those first 15 minutes if we can replicate that through a whole game we’ll be a pretty dangerous side.”

Good enough to win the PRO14? They will have to get past Leinster this Friday to have any hope of reaching the final and speaking before Connacht did his side that massive favour, Faddes saw no reason why not.

“Absolutely and I think we have proven that over the last couple of years and we are starting to see that roll on (have an) effect in consistency and results at the moment and it is 10 wins on the bounce in the league.

There is definitely confidence to go down to the RDS and get a result.