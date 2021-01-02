Unbeaten run ends but Munster grab losing bonus point in Belfast

PRO 14: ULSTER 15 MUNSTER 10.

Munster’s winning start to the 2020-21 season came to a halt in Belfast on Saturday as an inexperienced side slipped to this interprovincial Guinness PRO14 defeat against a well-drilled and still unbeaten Ulster.

First-half tries from Matt Faddes and man of the match Ethan McElroy made the difference for the home side as they made it 10 leagues wins from 10 to improve their advantage at the top of Conference A.

Yet Ulster were unable to add to their 15-3 half-time lead and a late try from replacement wing Darren Sweetnam, converted by debutant academy fly-half Jack Crowley rescued a losing bonus point in the 83rd minute to extend Munster’s lead at the top of Conference B ahead of Connacht’s visit to Leinster.

STRONG HAND: Munster's Fineen Wycherley makes a desperate attempt to block down the kick of Ulster nine John Cooney.

Key Moment: Munster’s hopes of a second-half comeback from 15-3 down at half-time were undone by their own hands as excellent work in contact eked out penalties that the visitors were unable to capitalise on with points. Three times forays into the Ulster 22 came to nothing through knock-ons and the concession of a turnover scrum from a maul when a Munster try would have been a major momentum shift in this tense contest.

Talking Point: Munster’s selection raised eyebrows given the lack of experience in Johann van Graan’s side but despite the lack of accuracy inside Ulster’s 22, the head coach will be delighted with the application shown to eke out a losing bonus point.

Key Man: Former Ireland Under-20 wing Ethan McElroy got the man of the match vote from former Ulster star turned TV pundit Stephen Ferris and he was certainly a candidate with his first-half try but the work inside him in the Ulster backline was the telling difference between the sides with fly-half Billy Burns, and centres Stuart McCloskey and James Hume, all pulling the strings in a dominant first-half at Kingspan Stadium.

Ref Watch: Mike Adamson showed why he will be the first Scottish referee in 19 years to take charge of a men’s Six Nations fixture in February with an assured performance. Always in control of a potentially feisty Irish provincial derby, his messaging was clear, succinct and without fuss. Yellow cards in the second-half, first for Munster’s Billy Holland and then for Ulster replacement Callum Reid were both for their team’s accumulation of penalties in front of the posts.

Penalties conceded: Ulster 13 Munster 8.

Injuries: Jacob Stockdale limped out of the contest in the final five minutes to cause concern for both Ulster and Ireland.

Next up: The final weekend of the midwinter PRO14 interpros comes next with Ulster travelling to Dublin’s RDS on Friday, January 8 to play conference A rivals and defending champions Leinster while the following day Connacht host Munster at the Sportsground in Galway.

ULSTER: J Stockdale (B Moxham, 77); M Faddes (O’Sullivan, 81), J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns (I Madigan, 72), J Cooney (N Doak, 66); E O’Sullivan (C Reid, 48), R Herring (A McBurney, 73), M Moore (T O’Toole, 52); K Treadwell, Sam Carter - captain (D O’Connor, 66); M Rea (M Coetzee, 48), D McCann, N Timoney.

Yellow card: Reid 81.

MUNSTER: S Daly (D Sweetnam, 70); C Nash, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy (J Crowley, 66), C Casey (N McCarthy, 66); L O’Connor (D Kilcoyne, 52), N Scannell (R Marshall, 52), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 73); F Wycherley (T Ahern, 68), B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan (T O’Donnell, 57 ).

Yellow card: Holland 59-69.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)