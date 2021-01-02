Andy Friend: Leinster ‘conveyor belt’ envy of the world

Connacht coach Andy Friend knows that scores will be hard to come by at the RDS this evening against a Leinster side who have not conceded a second in any of their home PRO14 games this season.

Indeed, only Edinburgh, thrashed 50-10 in November, have managed to reach double figures against Leinster in any of their four home league games this season.

Friend knows they will need to do more than that this evening if they are to win at the RDS for the first time but he’s confident that they have the ability to inflict a first defeat of the season on the champions who have secured bonus points not only in their seven league wins but also in both Champions Cup games against Montpellier and Northampton Saints.

“I think some of the stuff we are doing in attack is working for us and we saw it again at the weekend when we play on top of teams, we come on and carry the ball, we are in motion when we carry the football and we can dominate collisions,” said Friend.

“We saw it against Racing, we won 80% of the collisions, that’s for Connacht. People wouldn’t have given us a chance of doing it. We have the carriers but it is how we do it and manage the game prior to that to get us in that area in order to play on top of teams.

“I’m confident that once we protect the footie we have the capacity to get across that line.”

Friend, who has coached in Australia, Japan, and England, acknowledged that the structure which Leinster have assembled in the professional era is world class.

“They have a conveyor belt of talent which is very impressive and which is the envy of every other club team in the world due to their demographic of Dublin, the schools’ system, and of course the quality coaching they get when they step into the Leinster programme.

“It’s a great club, but with every great club and with every time they have gone unbeaten, they are one game closer to a game when they will be beaten.

“That reign will fall, and I know every team that heads up there wants to be the team that gets that cap,” added Friend.

A third Covid outbreak in the Connacht camp has impacted preparations for this clash, with Friend making five changes to the side which went down 32-19 at home to Ulster on Sunday night.

Three of the changes are up front with Dominic Robertson-McCoy taking over from Finlay Bealham at tighthead, Gavin Thornbury comes in for Ultan Dillane at lock, while the absence of skipper Jarrad Butler sees Sean Masterson join his brother Eoghan in the back row.

John Porch switches to full-back in the absence of the injured Tiernan O’Halloran, with Peter Sullivan taking his spot on the right wing, while Alex Wootton replaces Matt Healy on the other side.

Former Aussie sevens star Ben O’Donnell is set to make his debut from the bench while another back three player, academy product Diarmuid Kilgallen from Naas, is poised for his second appearance.