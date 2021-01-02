Luke McGrath takes captaincy for stretched Leinster despite Johnny Sexton return

Even a squad of Leinster’s depth is beginning to feel the squeeze of the unique challenges presented this season.

Already dealing with a lengthy injury list, the province are now also managing cases of Covid within the camp, with two players testing positive this week and a number of others self-isolating as close contacts.

They aren’t the only team scrambling for numbers. This evening’s opponents, Connacht, have also confirmed a number of players have tested positive for Covid while in recent weeks games in the Guinness Pro14, Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership have dropped off the calendar due to outbreaks in squads.

Leinster are better equipped to deal with such issues than most. Against Connacht this evening another two players win their first caps as 20-year-olds Max O’Reilly and Andrew Smith start at full-back and on the wing respectively. Jack Conan and Sean Cronin both return from injury to make the bench, while a second-row pairing of Ross Molony and Devin Toner sees Ryan Baird pushed from his usual lock position to start at blindside.

Ciarán Frawley had been due to start at out-half but had to withdraw with injury. In his place, Johnny Sexton is parachuted back into the team for his first Leinster appearance in three months. However Sexton won’t take on his usual captaincy duties, with Luke McGrath, who had been named captain before Sexton was called upon, leading the team out at the RDS.

Plenty of chopping and changing, but the end result is still a Leinster squad loaded with quality and experience.

“With all the Covid cases, it is stretching us but it’s all squads,” McGrath says.

“You are very reliant on the younger guys and it’s great to see these two younger players getting their debuts tomorrow. It was an interesting week alright. Frawls was down to start but he picked up a niggle on Tuesday and I think we spoke to Johnny more or less yesterday, late Wednesday it looked like Frawls wasn’t going to play.

“He was very supportive to be fair, he gave me a text and Leo was happy too for the team to remain what it was and just add Johnny in there.”

Wicklow native O’Reilly is still in his first year of the Leinster Academy and had been due to start the postponed St Stephen’s Day fixture against Munster, while Smith stood out with some impressive displays at underage level with Ireland, dotting down against Wales and Scotland in last year’s U20 Six Nations.

“Max was probably going to play against Munster, and it was unlucky that he didn’t get it but it’s great to see it for him, he’s looked sharp in training, in that 15,” McGrath continues. “He’s a very bright talent, the same with Smithy, he grew up close to me so it’s funny that I’m leading him out. He’s a brilliant talent. He’s a really bright future and I’m really looking forward to seeing both of them tomorrow.

“They are picked on how well they are doing in training. For them, it is to go out and express themselves, they are two players that love to get the ball, they are very attack-minded which is great, it suits our style, hopefully we see how good their potential is.”

Their first taste of senior rugby comes against a team who haven’t won in Dublin since 2002. Connacht were tantalisingly close to ending that run in 2018, a game they were winning by 17 points with 11 minutes remaining ending up in a four-point defeat. Last season the gap opened out again, Connacht losing by 31 points in Galway before a 47-point reversal at the RDS.

However, those two results are in no way reflective of the progress that has been made under Andy Friend, with his team sitting second in Conference B ahead of a difficult run of fixtures.

“They are an attack minded team who are very difficult to defend against,” McGrath says. “They have been showing some good aspects of their game in the last few games and I think they will bring that.

“They’re always difficult (games) to play in. There is always a bit more spice in the InterPros which is great. Ideally, it’s great to have the crowds there but we’re in a scenario that we can’t. We still have a responsibility to put on a good show for the fans at home so hopefully both teams can do that and it will be an enjoyable watch for people at home.”