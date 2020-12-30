Munster, Leinster, and Connacht have Pro14 games rescheduled

Munster, Leinster, and Connacht have had rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixtures announced for weekends around the Six Nations window.

While Munster's interpro clash with Leinster has yet to be refixed, Munster will travel to Treviso to play Benetton on Saturday, January 30 (kick-off at 5pm, Irish time).

That round 5 fixture was initially due to be played on November 7 but was postponed due to Covid cases in the Italian club's squad.

Later that evening, Leinster travel to take on Scarlets (7.35pm).

Connacht will play two refixed games the following month; the away trip to Dragons (Friday, February 5) and at home to Ospreys (Saturday, February 13). Both games will kick-off at 7.35pm.

Saturday, January 30

R5: Benetton v Munster – Stadio Monigo, 5pm

R8: Scarlets v Leinster – Parc y Scarlets, 7.35pm

Friday, February 5

R5: Dragons v Connacht – Rodney Parade, 7.35pm

Friday, February 12

R7: Dragons v Edinburgh – Rodney Parade, 7.35pm

Saturday, February 13

R8: Connacht v Ospreys – The Sportsground, 7.35pm