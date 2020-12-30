Munster, Leinster, and Connacht have Pro14 games rescheduled

Munster, Leinster, and Connacht have Pro14 games rescheduled
Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 19:31
Stephen Barry

Munster, Leinster, and Connacht have had rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixtures announced for weekends around the Six Nations window.

While Munster's interpro clash with Leinster has yet to be refixed, Munster will travel to Treviso to play Benetton on Saturday, January 30 (kick-off at 5pm, Irish time). 

That round 5 fixture was initially due to be played on November 7 but was postponed due to Covid cases in the Italian club's squad.

Later that evening, Leinster travel to take on Scarlets (7.35pm).

Connacht will play two refixed games the following month; the away trip to Dragons (Friday, February 5) and at home to Ospreys (Saturday, February 13). Both games will kick-off at 7.35pm.

Saturday, January 30

R5: Benetton v Munster – Stadio Monigo, 5pm

R8: Scarlets v Leinster – Parc y Scarlets, 7.35pm 

Friday, February 5

R5: Dragons v Connacht – Rodney Parade, 7.35pm

Friday, February 12

R7: Dragons v Edinburgh – Rodney Parade, 7.35pm

Saturday, February 13

R8: Connacht v Ospreys – The Sportsground, 7.35pm

More in this section

Ben O'Donnell 2/12/2020 Aussie sevens star Ben O'Donnell set for Connacht debut against Leinster
Leo Cullen 11/12/2020 Leo Cullen expects go-ahead for Leinster clash with Connacht despite Covid cases
Munster Rugby Squad Training Weekend off has Munster rested and ready for testing trip to Ulster, says JP Ferreira
JP Ferreira 29/12/2020

JP Ferreira: South African teams playing in PRO14 will be a TV hit back home

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up