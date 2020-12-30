Aussie sevens star Ben O'Donnell set for Connacht debut against Leinster

Former Australian sevens player Ben O’Donnell is poised to make his debut for Connacht against Leinster at the RDS on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has fully recovered from an ACL rupture suffered earlier this year and his availability is a timely boost as full-back Tiernan O’Halloran and his replacement on Sunday Colm de Buitléar are awaiting the outcome of scans to quad injuries picked up in the 32-19 loss to Ulster.

Friend, himself a former Aussie sevens coach, said that O’Donnell will bring a lot to the side.

“We have not selected the team yet so whether he starts or comes off the bench remains to be seen, but he is available and that’s good news for us.

“He’s been here just shy of three months, he started with us on October 1, he’s a good bloke and he has worked his backside off since he got here.

“He turned up with that ACL injury. He left his contract with Rugby Sevens in August and we couldn’t get him over here any earlier so he was sort of left in limbo. And he has had to work really, really hard and he has done that and he is available now which is good.”

O’Donnell, similar to another former Aussie sevens player John Porch, is a versatile player who can cover several positions. He was the Australian sevens player of the year in 2018 and was nominated for the World sevens award that season as well.

“He actually started his rugby as a ten and then moved to full-back,” added Friend. “I think he can probably play anywhere across that backline, I wouldn’t put him at nine, but I think his best position at the moment is probably full-back or wing.

“He brings you poise, he brings an untenable way of breaking defences. I don’t know how he does it. He never looks like he is running that quick but he is always that much quicker than the bloke who is chasing him.

“He has a very good rugby brain but he hasn’t played much 15s rugby for some time so we will need to be patient with him, which we will be, but he is just a very balanced rugby player with plenty of game-smarts and he can break a game open.”

The extent of the injury suffered by experienced O’Halloran remains to be seen but Friend agreed that it was a tough blow for the Clifden man who was making his first start of the season against Ulster on Sunday following three appearances off the bench after returning from injury.

“He was playing really well. I thought his high-ball stuff was excellent, the way he was carrying back was good and then he cops that quad injury. But that’s what happens when you have seven or eight minutes of scrums and the backs are standing there doing nothing.”

Friend confirmed that a number of players including Conor Fitzgerald, Paul Boyle, Sean O’Brien, and Abraham Papali’i would be available next week when they host Munster in the final derby of the festive season.