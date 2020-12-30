JP Ferreira: South African teams playing in PRO14 will be a TV hit back home

The planned injection of four South African franchises into the Guinness PRO14 has been received as a massive shot in the arm to a tournament that has struggled on and off the park and lived for the most part in the shadows of its English and French counterparts.

What hasn’t been explored quite so much, at this end, are the benefits to those sides and to South African rugby in general as they loosen their ties with Super Rugby and fix their sights northwards instead. JP Ferreira seemed like an obvious man to quiz on that.

A native of South Africa who spent 10 years as a coach with the Lions, the Munster defensive guru has touched base with a few colleagues back home and believes that the change of scenery alone will be welcomed by the Bulls, the Lions, the Sharks, and the Stormers.

“There’s loads of excitement. The players are looking forward to it. It’s well received in South Africa. The TV numbers will spike. It’s not just the same product that they have been watching for the last couple of years and last couple of seasons so on that front it’s going to be great.”

The PRO14 sides have experience of these new frontiers but it is the turn now of South Africa’s quartet of leading lights to handle the disparities in temperature and, as Ferreira pointed out, matters as routine as changing-rooms dwarfed in size against those back home.

Visits to Rodney Parade, or the Sportsground on a wild night, will open many an eye.

“You’re going from five degree weather, wet and rainy, into 32 degrees and hard surfaces so it’s going to be some tactics to watch the guys go over there and play. Then you’ve got the high veldt, that also adds to it. It’s going to be exciting.”

The plan is that the new boys join the club via the new Rainbow Cup which will consist of two pools of eight and kick off in mid-April and push through to mid-June. That’s all going well, obviously, and 2020 has conditioned us to brace for the worst.

The Covid-19 vaccine is now beginning to work its magic in Ireland and elsewhere but South Africa crested one million infections over the Christmas period and politicians and medical experts are routinely telling people that there is still some way to go before normality is on the horizon.

“As far as I know it’s going ahead,” said Ferreira of the Rainbow Cup. “As far as I also know South Africa has just gone into level three as of midnight [Monday] night so... I read what you guys read and know that it’s still going ahead.

“With the protocols around it, I’m sure the PRO14 will be all over it and they will be all over the South African sides about it. I know there might be things happening but obviously if it goes ahead, that’s awesome.

“If it gets postponed a bit, that’s going to be safety first and in this time we’ve seen that safety is the priority. Certainly from our side, it’s all happening.”

The immediate task for Munster is a PRO14 trip to Belfast this Saturday. The province hasn’t won at the Kingspan Stadium since a Rory Scannell drop goal late on gave them the victory back in October 2016 and they travel this time on the back of a fallow week.

That postponement of the St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster prevented Johann van Graan’s side from building on the comeback win away to Clermont Auvergne the week before but Ferreira is looking at that as an opportunity to gather breath after a hectic schedule.

How it impacts on the availability or otherwise of some of their top talents at a time when rotation is usually so pronounced remains to be seen but they will certainly be without Peter O’Mahony and Ben Healy who have been rehabbing away during the ‘week off’.

O’Mahony suffered a head injury during the province’s comeback win over Clermont and he will complete the final steps of the return to play protocols once he returns to squad training next week.

Healy has begun non-contact training again as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins earlier this month.