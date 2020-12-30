Leo Cullen expects go-ahead for Leinster clash with Connacht despite Covid cases

Leinster expect Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Connacht at the RDS to go ahead after the province confirmed two players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Pro14 champions saw their St Stephen’s Day fixture against Munster postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the results of some tests, with the province later confirming all players and staff had tested negative.

However a further round of tests on Monday morning revealed one positive test out of 104 players and staff tested, with another player testing positive outside of the PCR testing window after feeling unwell. A number of players are also self-isolating having been identified as close contacts.

Yet Cullen says Saturday’s fixture will go ahead, with his squad returning to training yesterday afternoon.

“We’ve had one positive case, the results came back first thing this morning and that player is isolating now,” Cullen said.

“Other than that, we’re good to go. We’d one player with symptoms in between (last week and this week), again that was one of the fears for us, because of when we tested and the little bit of uncertainty prevalent in society, people doing family bits over the Christmas period and the game on Stephen’s Day, the decision was made with the Pro14 and all the various medics that that was the right course of action to postpone. We haven’t been in since last week.

“Everyone came in to test yesterday but not to train, so we’ll train today (Tuesday) ahead of Connacht.”

Leinster have not named the players who tested positive.

“It's so fragile at the moment. It's very hard for our guys not to have exposure,” Cullen continued.

“We’ve a huge amount of young academy players, they're living local, a lot of them are still living at home.

“For lots of people, it is still a scary enough time. People have various family members that might have different complications and issues as well, so it's important for us not to underestimate the dangers that are there as well. It's just trying to do the right thing the whole time and make the right choices, that we're not exposing this environment, but more importantly, it's other people's family environments as well.”

The two positive tests come on top of a growing list of injury problems for Leinster, who won’t call back the bulk of their international contingent until after the Connacht game.

Out-half Harry Byrne is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a back injury, while Cullen said James Lowe is still “a bit away” from being fit to play as he rehabs a groin issue.

Leinster follow up the Connacht match with a home game against Ulster before back-to-back Champions Cup games against Northampton and Montpellier.

With so much going on it’s perhaps understandable that the Leinster head coach hasn’t been able to give too much thought to the new Rainbow Cup tournament, announced last week, which will see South African sides the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers take on the Pro14 teams in the lead-up to the summer Lions tour.

"We've so much on our plate to deal with right now, it seems very, very far away at the moment,” Cullen admitted.

"At some point, it will come into closer focus, for sure, but we'll see. Players will go away for the Six Nations, and what does that look like? Will there be crowds at those Six Nations games? I don't know. The optimists will say they'd love to but the realists....is that realistic? I don't know.

"So we'll see how that plays out but certainly it's an exciting concept, but we still have a lot to tick off before we all jump on a plane and head off down to South Africa.”