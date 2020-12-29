Two senior Leinster players test positive for Covid-19

Two senior Leinster players have tested positive for Covid-19.

One player reported feeling unwell outside of the regular Covid-testing window and a test was arranged, which confirmed the presence of the virus.

Tests on 104 Leinster players and staff were subsequently carried out on Monday morning, with one further player testing positive. The other 103 tests returned negative results.

Both players who have tested positive are now self-isolating, as are "a number" of other players who have been identified as close contacts, said Leinster Rugby in a statement.

The rest of the Leinster squad will return to training later on Tuesday ahead of their Pro14 clash with Connacht at the RDS.

Leinster's St Stephen's Day match against Munster was called off on Christmas Eve due to Leinster "investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PCR testing".

The province reported later that day that the outstanding test results had since been returned, with all players and staff testing negative.

The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

Meanwhile, Munster duo Peter O'Mahony and Ben Healy have made progress in their rehabilitation during the province's unexpected week off.

O'Mahony will complete the final steps of the return to play protocols once he returns to squad training next week. He suffered a head injury during the province's comeback win over Clermont.

Healy has begun non-contact training as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins.

Unavailable for Saturday's game away to Ulster are Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), and James Cronin (abdomen).