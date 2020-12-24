Munster vs Leinster PRO14 clash postponed 

Munster's St Stephen's Day PRO14 clash with Leinster has been postponed.

The game, due to take place at Thomond Park will not go ahead as scheduled as Leinster are investigating the results of their latest round of Covid-19 tests.

The game will now take place in early 2021, the PRO14 have announced.

"Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing," tournament organisers said.

"Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned."