Niall Scannell itching for return to rugby as inter-pros loom on the horizon

When Niall Scannell takes the field against Leinster on Saturday it will be the third time he has faced Munster’s provincial keenest rivals in his last four games. If familiarity can often breed contempt when it comes to derbies then the hooker is only overjoyed at the prospect of seeing some of the same old faces.

A runout against Connacht sandwiched those previous two encounters with the reigning Guinness PRO14 champions. That was back in the autumn when provincial rugby reconvened in its temporary Aviva Stadium bubble after the first of the Covid lockdowns and thoughts of a third would have been met with disbelief.

Then Scannell damaged nerves in his neck in a training session in the week of the game away to Scarlets and it is only now, as Leo Cullen’s lot brace for their annual festive appointment in Limerick, that he is back on the roster.

“The more rugby I get the better at the moment. Any rugby I’ll take and all the big games against these lads. They’re nearly like Test matches so the more that I can be involved in the better.”

Injury is par for the course in pro rugby but nerve damage was a new one on him.

The pain pre-op was considerable and he freely admits that he had no inkling of the long stretch of rehab he would face. His first question when examined in the physio room at UL was whether he would be able to make the trip to Wales that weekend but, while an immediate diagnosis wasn’t immediately forthcoming, he knew more than enough soon enough to realise that it wasn’t good.

“I was really lucky that I got to the consultant here in Limerick about three days after that and that I was under the knife within a week. That was huge because we’ve seen these things linger in players before so we know timing was of the essence.” He’s been back on the paddock the last few weeks and taking full part in the scrum sessions. It may be a bit longer before he is hitting his full straps in practice but the very fact that he is back on the pitch, packing down with confidence and without any ill effects is a huge bridge crossed.

There is no good time to be injured but the middle of a pandemic must be a peculiar kind of torture. No coffees with the lads to while away the unwanted free time. No social calls to family or friends. Not even the tainted consolation that is a spot in the stand to watch the games.

Scannell wasn’t alone. Joey Carbery and RG Snyman have been long-term residents of the rehab wing and the presence of Dave Kilcoyne for much of his time in casualty went a long way to maintaining high spirits as they trudged through the long, repetitive days.

“We’d have good craic in the gym and all that, and it was handy having Killer there, but Covid did make it a bit more challenging. I just hope for RG and Joey’s sake that this all will subside a bit in the New Year and we can get more back to normal.”

It hasn’t been an easy year in purely rugby terms for the 28-year old from Cork. He was deemed surplus to requirements by Andy Farrell prior to the start of the Six Nations last spring but further test honours are hardly a horizon too far.

Rob Herring and Ronan Kelleher have been the preferred options at hooker for Ireland but the side’s setpiece has blown hot and cold and with the lineout in particular an occasional source of concern where once it had been the most consistent of launch pads for points.

Scannell describes himself as a setpiece hooker and, while he doesn’t go along with the notion that Ireland struggled in that area through 2020, there is a determination to try and turn some heads as he re-acquaints himself with the red jersey.

“Faz is aware that [setpiece] is a strength of mine and if it’s something he wants to select on he selects on it. If not I’m just going to have to bring more of my game. Obviously I’m very disappointed I’m not involved in the Irish scene at the minute but I was injured and I just want to get back playing and ask those questions of them.

“If I play well over the next few weeks, put my hand up, well then I might have a chance but if I don’t perform to the level that I know I can then I’m not going to be in the mix. That’s just the nature of how competitive it is.”