Billy Holland outlines the lockdown move that re-energised Munster Rugby 

Disbanding the leadership group over lockdown was a key part of Munster’s early-season success, Billy Holland believes.

Speaking to Donal Lenihan as part of an in-depth Irish Examiner interview to be published on St Stephen’s Day, Holland said the move added a “real sense of equality” between the younger players and the more experienced internationals in the squad.

“Over lockdown the leadership group within Munster had a good look at ourselves, we all had periods of self-reflection and decided that we weren’t doing what we needed to do as a group,” experienced lock Holland, 35, said.

“We had great chats over Zoom and we actually disbanded that leadership group, came up with a different way of selecting a new group, voted in by the players, with different criteria. It wasn’t just the obvious guys at the top, the international players, the most experienced. Everyone got a vote and it was all done involving varying criteria.

“There were different questions as to what we felt were the characteristics required within the squad to bring us to the next level. We came up with a whole new group, three were kept on and three new guys came in. From that, having the whole squad including the academy with us, whether you’re Peter O’Mahony or the youngest fellow in the group, there’s a real sense of equality. Everyone is much more aligned and more comfortable in each other’s company.”

Holland added that he believes that over the last six months, there has been growth in the squad in their mindset and training.

“Munster have played some of their best rugby in a long time with names that a lot of people wouldn’t have heard of six months ago,” he said, adding the young players coming through the ranks and performing is putting pressure on the more experienced players to keep their standards high.

“Look, 12 months ago, it wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t good enough. I think it was a really brave move by that leadership group to disband and start a new one. To be fair, Johann had a big part to play in that he had to stand back and it could have been five young fellas leading the group.”