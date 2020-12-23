Johann van Graan: Damian de Allende 'at the peak of his career'

Damian de Allende did call it.

The Munster centre said two weeks ago that the province was ready to transfer its impressive PRO14 form into the European theatre. So it has been with Johann van Graan's side claiming hard-fought victories at home to Harlequins and away to Clermont Auvergne.

That's nine wins in nine games this season across both competitions - 34 tries scored with half that conceded - as the province turns into a three-week spell of interpros that begins with the visit of Leinster to Limerick on St Stephen's Day.

The pity is that Thomond Park will again be empty but Van Graan admits that the 39-31 win in France can do wonders for the squad's confidence and take them to the next level mentally. It certainly has the potential to be a landmark achievement in this group's evolution.

This may not have been knockout rugby per se but everything about this truncated Champions Cup setup screams win-or-bust so that miraculous comeback at Stade Marcel Michelin marks a huge step for a club that has lost big games to Leinster, Saracens and Racing 92 in recent years.

Van Graan was quick to add that their performance in France was by no means perfect but there is the sense that there is more to come from a Munster side that has top internationals in form and a raft of youngsters impressing on their elevations to the senior scene.

Added to that mix has been de Allende.

Most of Munster's summer arrivals have been slow burns. RG Snyman's debut lasted only seven minutes before injury ruled him out for the season, Matt Gallagher has managed five appearances while Roman Salanoa has appeared twice.

De Allende has already clocked in eleven times with only one of those shifts coming off the bench.

Van Graan, while just as keen to big up the inputs of Rory Scannell, Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin in the midfield area, did admit that the South African is an “invaluable” player whose impact has been heightened by the Springboks absence from the test calendar.

“What Damian brings is somebody who has won trophies before, in terms of he has won a World Cup, he has won a Rugby Championship. He is at the peak of his career in terms of what he brings, not only in attack, but his defensive breakdown is incredible.

“He certainly gives the team a lot of belief and a lot of calmness. That's why we signed Damian, because we believe he is close to the best in the world in that position. Doogz performs well in big games. I have known that from coaching him with the Springboks.”

None come bigger than the World Cup and de Allende's performances in Japan last year were sensational. A huge threat with the ball in hand, he defended brilliantly and added a nuisance value around the ruck as he partnered the equally impressive Lukhanyo Am in the centre.

His efforts last Saturday carried echoes of that: big carries, big in defence and a sweet sleight of hand in the construction phase leading up to the Mike Haley try after 28 minutes that set the foundations for the madness that followed.

If the sense that something big is once again brewing in Munster is accurate then de Allende has the class and the experience to be a spearhead in that process. What's particularly encouraging is van Graan's assertion that the 29-year has more in the bank.

“I have mentioned this before: when I spoke to him and RG (Snyman) I said, 'It's very important that you understand why you are coming to Munster. You are coming to a club that wants to achieve, you need to come and add to this club', which they are certainly doing.

“'You are coming here to become a better rugby player' which both of them want to become. So, I believe there is a lot more to come from him.

“A few things in his game that he still needs to improve. He has worked hard on his kicking game. I don't know if you remember but after one line break [against Clermont] he had that kick into the right-hand corner. There is always room for improvement in this game.”

Damian de Allende at Munster training yesterday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

What role some of Munster's other totemic players play this next three weeks remains to be seen but van Graan has confirmed that the club's Ireland internationals will be given staggered blocs of time off through the Christmas and New Year schedule.

Peter O'Mahony came off against Clermont with a head injury and will now follow return-to-play protocols but Dave Kilcoyne makes a welcome return to training this week. The Ireland prop hasn't played since injuring an ankle against Leinster at the end of August.

Also back in training is Alex McHenry after a thumb issue while Jeremy Loughman returned to competitive action in the 'A' side's defeat of Leinster on Friday night. The team to face Leinster on the 26th will be named on Christmas Eve.