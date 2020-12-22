Concussion is not a maths problem. Cause and effect don't always equate

Slowly but surely the spectre of concussion in sport and, with it, the fear of possible long-term consequences creeps closer to home.

It was heartbreaking and alarming enough when ageing footballers, so many of England World Cup winners from 1966 among them, and American football players on another continent and from another world were the ones suffering. Now it is former rugby players in their 30s and 40s in these islands being diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

The personal testimonies of Steve Thompson, Alix Popham and Michael Lipman this month have been harrowing. They are shocking insights into minds and lives that are being systematically destroyed by their illnesses. Damian Hopley, CEO of the Rugby Players' Association in England, described them as “horrendous” and a “wake-up call” for the game.

The list of those former players adding their voices to this frightening chorus now includes Adam Hughes. A former Wales U20 international, he is only 30 and already digesting a diagnosis of brain injuries and post-concussive symptoms. His path will be no different to that of Thompson but it is shocking to think of him starting out on it so early.

John Wilson was a teacher in the northwest of England and a rugby coach and player with De La Salle Old Boys in Salford. He broke his nose multiple times, broke his jaw at least once and suffered a number of concussions playing the game he loved. His daughter Fiona recalls Saturday evenings when dinner came secondary to hospital trips when her dad needed stitches.

John Wilson developed dementia quite early, in his sixties, and passed away last year.

Fiona is now Dr Wilson, an associate professor in the discipline of physiotherapy and a lead investigator in a study bringing together parties from Trinity College, the University of Michigan, Rowing Ireland and Rugby Players Ireland to explore the brain health and general wellness of retired Irish professional rugby players.

Her father's experiences as a player can't but be taken into account in terms of his disease but, as a researcher, she wouldn't be true to her profession if she didn't factor in every possibility at play. Her grandfather, for instance, was only 63 when he passed away from cardiovascular disease. Who can say what part the genetic component played?

It is good that people like Thompson, Popham and Lipman are sharing their stories. The hope is that their experiences, while tragic, can inform rugby and sport in general as they seek to safeguard their people but our medical and academic understanding of concussion and any long-term effects remain limited.

Concussion is not a maths problem. Cause and effect don't always equate. A light brush to the head can have more lasting effects than a heavy thud to the temple. There are still so many known unknowns and Dr Wilson has used the word 'dismay' to describe her feelings at media reporting which has failed to factor in the grey areas.

One example she cites was an article stating that 95% of retired NFL players had CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). It was in fact 95% of retired NFL players who had experienced cognitive problems and donated their brain to the Boston University lab that has done so much work on deceased American football players.

“Some of it is very conclusive,” she says when explaining her problem with the media coverage. “What is really important when you are doing research is that you don't have bias going into it. You don't presume you know the answer either way and when you have a very biased focused of research one way or the other then it biases the outcome of it.”

Her own project involves leading neuroscientists, psychologists and physiotherapists and was presented at the 2019 Neurotrauma Conference. Currently under peer review, it highlights how academia and medicine are still trying to untangle and explain the ties that could bind concussion in sport with mental and cognitive illnesses over a period of time.

A key finding is that past participation in rugby and related concussion and head impact exposure is not associated with an overall overt decline in neurocognitive performance. That will turn heads.

Retired rugby players did demonstrate some difficulties in specific memory tasks but not to a degree significantly worse than the elite rowers used as a comparative sample.

“It is a bit inconclusive but that should be the narrative,” Dr Wilson insists.

Again, the proper context is crucial here.

The study made a point of combating what is called recruitment bias by calling for all retired rugby players to take part and not just those who reported concussive episodes in their careers. It also found that the ex-players performed better in tests of reaction, motor speed and processing than the rowers or the general population.

Against that were clear areas of concern. Among them was the prevalence of depression and other 'modifiable' risk factors for long-term brain health. High blood pressure, for example, which is a significant risk factor in terms of dementia for people in mid-life.

The ambition is that these findings prove to be just the first returns from a mine of information that will yield results well into the future. The Irish Longitudinal Study of Aging (TILDA) is also housed at Trinity and this will be used to cross check the data they continue to amass.

Dr Wilson would be perfectly happy to see this project through the next decade in order to track and trace the athletes' brain health and general health as time goes on. Where the money comes from for a task of that scale is another matter.

Finding the financial backing over that sort of term is a headache and one shared by colleagues in the UK and New Zealand who are undertaking similar projects. And it's not like there is an abundance of these studies out there. Concussion in rugby is a huge issue but it pales into comparison against some of life's more universal concerns.

“On a scale of things, the general population getting cancer or arthritis or something like that is probably more important than a sport where, at the end of the day, an athlete can walk from it and still live their life,” Dr Wilson says.

“I would look at it slightly differently because I see it as safety at work. I know it's a privileged job but they have a right to be safe in their workplace. So it is difficult and researchers who do it tend to do it as a hobby or a passion.”

Different in America

Things are different in the US.

Dr Steve Broglio is among those assisting on the rugby study. An associate professor at the University of Michigan, he is also co-chair of the CARE (Concussion, Assessment, Research and Education) Consortium which is in the midst of a study that has enrolled over 45,000 university students across the country.

This has received over $22m from college authorities and something in the region of 4,000 concussions have been tagged already.

These are numbers that researchers here can only imagine and, while that project will include athletes from American football to Track and Field, it is in gridiron where so much of the focus has fallen when it comes to concussion and sport. Rugby is miles behind and, in a sense, operating on a different pitch.

“A really good example of it is that the NFL mandated helmet use, I don't know when, but they have been wearing helmets since the 1940s. Once sports start to wear helmets they are recognising the risk of brain injury. Rugby is only just catching up on this and it has changed a lot [since it went professional in 1995].”

How rugby responds to the evidence, both the academic and from players 'self-reporting cognitive issues', is a question for the authorities. Dr Wilson has no wish to be a “lobbyist” though the British Journal of Sports Medicine, on whose editorial panel she sits, has been issuing plain language summaries so that their findings are as clear and obvious as possible.

She compares the road ahead to the long and arduous process which eventually led to the ban on cigarette advertising across the world in the sense that, though everyone knew cigarettes were harmful to peoples' health, it still took decades for the research to show beyond doubt that there was a clear case of cause and effect.

“Now that doesn't mean that you don't act on what is obvious to start with. I think rugby have been doing that. They have been doing what they can. The ultimate is to cancel the sport but it's like saying don't ride bike or get in a car. Not exactly the same, obviously, but that's the only way of completely stopping risk and there isn't a will to do that.

“So what we have to do is see how we can mitigate risk and do it in the right way.”