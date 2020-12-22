Leinster await as Covid leaves Christmas schedule uncertain

Uncertainty reigns as Christmas approaches and Covid wreaks its havoc but all a professional sport like rugby can do is go on about it’s business as if nothing has changed. Until it does.

Last weekend’s Champions Cup calendar reflected the realities of 2020 with four of the fixtures falling victim to the pandemic and the evolving situation here, and even more so in the UK, suggests that even further complications may lie in store in the weeks to come.

There is no good time for this in purely rugby terms.

Rare is the page in the diary that isn’t flooded with games and the four provinces find themselves facing in to three rounds of Guinness PRO14 interpros over the festive season, after which they return for the last two rounds of European action.

The cloud of doubt that hangs over rugby at this moment in time is only emphasised by the fact that the PRO14 fixture list stretches no further than the second week of January.

The remaining dates are still to be set and lay at the mercy of events on a wider scale.

All teams can do is plough on.

“We’ll always plan for just carrying on what we’re doing here,” said Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster. “It’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen with the fixtures. I guess the European one is reasonably clear, the PRO12 one is less clear.

“We’ve got our schedule right up until the last week in January, which is the last European [pool] game, and we’re still waiting for clarity on what happens post-then in terms of the PRO12, the culmination of that league, the potential integration of the South African teams etc.

“So you’re pretty much operating on a week to week basis, but the good thing is we are operating.”

Players, management and staff have gone to considerable lengths to keep rugby going through this horrible year so sitting down to a plate of pasta on Christmas Day is well within their compass as they prepare for the game against Munster in Limerick the following day.

Lancaster usually makes it home to England at some point in Christmas week but that won’t be possible this time given the spread of the virus and measures taken across Europe to suppress it.

“The reality is I came over here in July and I’m pretty much on my own for six months,” he explained.

Reluctantly, it must be said. “It’s not ideal but the last thing I want to do is give out because there are people in a lot worse situation than me and my family so it is what it is.”

Leinster, as Leo Cullen indicated after their Champions Cup defeat of Northampton at the weekend, will pitch up at Thomond Park without the vast majority of their internationals who are being rested on the back of such a heavy recent workload with club and country.

So, while Johnny Sexton (dead leg) and Caelan Doris (calf) are carrying minor injuries, they won’t be assessed this week. Also out of the picture is Garry Ringrose who suffered a second jaw injury inside three months against the Saints.

The centre broke his jaw against Italy in October but Lancaster explained that this one is on the other side and not as serious. A quicker return to fitness is expected this time.

The PRO14 champions are awaiting further assessments on Rhys Ruddock (ribs), Harry Byrne (back) and Jimmy O’Brien (head) while Ed Byrne and Jack Conan are back in the active roster and in training after recent calf and neck issues.