Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, and Caelan Doris ruled out of Leinster's clash with Munster

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, and Caelan Doris will miss Leinster's St Stephen's Day clash with Munster.

Ringrose made his return from a fractured jaw in the Champions Cup win against Northampton on Saturday and lasted until the 75th minute, although he missed 11 first-half minutes due to a head injury assessment after a clash with Jimmy O'Brien.

Leinster say that Ringrose has suffered another jaw injury, with further assessment required later this week to determine how long he will face on the sidelines. O'Brien, who did not return to play after the clash, will follow the return to play protocols.

Doris (calf) and Sexton (dead leg) have been carrying "minor injuries" and will be unavailable for selection as they take a week off as per the IRFU’s player management strategy.

Rhys Ruddock injured his ribs against Northampton, while fly-half Harry Byrne was withdrawn after the warm-up due to a back issue. Both will be assessed this week before a decision is made on their involvement on Saturday.

In more positive news, Ed Byrne and Jack Conan will both return to full training this week from calf and neck injuries respectively.

Still out are: Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back), and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

Meanwhile, Frank Murphy has been appointed as referee for the game at Thomond Park in what will be his 40th Pro14 match in charge.

Chris Busby and Rob O’Sullivan will act as assistant referees, while Olly Hodges will be the TMO.

Sunday's clash between Connacht and Ulster at The Sportsground will be overseen by Sean Gallagher, assisted by Busby and Eoghan Cross, alongside TMO Brian MacNeice.