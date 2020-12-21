Andy Friend admits Bundee Aki yellow key moment as Bristol edge past Connacht

Connacht 18 Bristol Bears 27

Connacht coach Andy Friend admitted that a yellow card to Bundee Aki was the key moment as their Heineken Champions Cup hopes died at the Sportsground.

And a poor night was completed in the dying moments when they turned down a bonus point from a penalty in front of the posts which could yet prove costly in qualification for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals by finishing in the middle tier of the pool.

Pat Lam made a successful return to Galway but it was the binning of one of his signings while he was in charge of Connacht which swung this contest their way two minutes after the break when the Irish centre was guilty of pulling back a player.

“It was the key moment. I thought the game was in the balance up until then,” said Friend.

“We talked about it at half-time, making sure we didn’t give away any silly penalties and then we get a bloke in the bin.

“They did as well but we needed to capitalise better than we did during that moment but at that stage we were chasing the game.”

It was only the second time in 105 Connacht appearances that the combative Aki has been binned but Bristol made them pay with 14 points while they had an extra man.

Bristol Bears, having played with the breeze, led by 5-3 at the end of an opening half where both sides were guilty of basic errors but there was no doubting the superiority enjoyed by the visiting pack and they hit the front through former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne after going to the corner with a penalty five minutes from the break.

Jack Carty, after a superb penalty to the right corner, pulled back three points from the next phase but then a couple of minutes after the resumption Aki was binned for a pull-back.

Inevitably, Bristol made them pay. Nathan Hughes was instrumental in the move which was finished in the left corner by lock Ed Holmes, with Callum Sheedy adding a very good conversion from the left touchline to make it 12-3 after 48 minutes.

They turned the screw again when Piers O’Conor threw a superb dummy down the left to score under the posts with the conversion pushing the lead out to 19-3.

Connacht got a lifeline after 57 minutes when a penalty to the left corner led to a series of drives before a sharp pass from replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade helped put Tiernan O’Halloran over for a try which Carty converted to leave it 19-10 going into the final quarter.

Bristol lost centre Siale Piutua to a yellow card for a check on O’Halloran but it was they who increased their lead when Ioan Lloyd scored in the right corner.

John Porch pulled back a try for Connacht five minutes from the end but the prospect of snatching something disappeared when Sheedy made the game safe with a penalty in the dying moments before Connacht turned down the bonus point with stand-in skipper Paul Boyle admitting he made the wrong call.

“In my head when we were making the decision we were out of the Heineken Cup and I suppose a pride thing took over and looking back on it, it wasn’t the smartest decision and I’ll take that on the chin. The Challenge Cup didn’t come into my head at all, that was a mistake and that’s on me,” said Boyle.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: T O’Halloran, J Porch. Pens: J Carty (2). Con: Carty.

Scorers for Bristol Bears: Tries: B Byrne, E Holmes, P O’Conor, I Lloyd. Pen: C Sheedy Cons: Sheedy (2).

CONNACHT: J Porch; A Wootton, S Arnold, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; E Masterson, U Dillane; S Masterson, C Oliver, P Boyle (c).

Replacements: T O’Halloran Wootton 43 mins; J Butler for S Masterson 48 mins; J Aungier for Bealham 48 mins; S Delahunt for Heffernan 51 mins, J Duggan for Buckley 55 mins; C Blade for Marmion 56 mins; T Daly for Healy 70 mins; C Prendergast for Oliver 73 mins.

BRISTOL BEARS: M Malins; R Naulago, P O’Conor, S Piutau, I Lloyd; C Sheedy, H Randall; J Woolmore, B Byrne, K Sinckler; D Attwood, E Holmes; S Luatua (c), B Earl, N Hughes.

Replacements: J Afoa for Sinkler 55 mins; W Capon for Byrne 60 mins; M Lahiff for Woolmore 60 mins; D Thomas for Hughes 60 mins; J Joyce for Luatua 65 mins; N Adeolokun for Naulago 70 mins, A Leiua for Piutua 77 mins.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).