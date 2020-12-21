Leinster bonus-point win comes at a cost

Champions Cup: Leinster 35 Northampton 19

Leinster’s famed squad depth was put to the test against Northampton Saints on Saturday but battered and bruised, Leo Cullen’s side came out the other side with yet another bonus-point win.

On paper, Leinster look in fine fettle having picked up bonus-point wins in all nine games across the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup this season, but look a little closer and the demands of a condensed campaign are starting to leave a few chinks on the armour, and Cullen admitted the province may need to rethink their planning for the challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks. Not what Pro14 organisers want to hear heading into the box-office Christmas schedule.

They lost both Caelan Doris (calf) and Harry Byrne (back) before kick-off on Saturday and a head injury ended full-back Jimmy O’Brien’s afternoon in the opening 10 minutes.

They were lucky the damage ended there, with Josh van der Flier on the receiving end of an ugly clear-out by Tom Wood in the second half.

Referee Pierre Brousset examined the incident on the sideline TV monitor but somehow decided it didn’t even warrant a penalty. It was a baffling decision, particularly given the current spotlight on head injuries.

Cullen didn’t kick up a fuss but said the club will review the incident and, if necessary, “go through the appropriate channels.”

The bright points for Cullen were the return of Garry Ringrose, who lasted 75th minutes on a testing return to action, and the performance of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, who topped the Leinster charts in terms of carries (18) and metres gained (58) on the occasion of his first European start.

With the first block of European action out of the way, Leinster must now navigate a busy Christmas period carefully.

They visit Munster on St Stephen’s Day before hosting Connacht and Ulster, with the province then closing off their Champions Cup pool stage with games against Northampton (away) and Montpellier (home).

A top seeding in Europe is in their sights Cullen will want to keep his key men wrapped up in cotton wool. Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, Jordan Larmour and Jack Conan are all in various stages of recovery, so even a squad of Leinster’s depth would feel the effects of any more setbacks.

“Some guys are going to get a break, the guys who have been away with the internationals,” Cullen said.

“We've shipped a few knocks in that game. Some in the lead in, some unexpected ones that have cropped up. So we'll definitely have to reassess some of the plans we may have already had in place.”

Despite the disruption to the starting XV, Leinster looked to be coasting to another high-scoring win when tries from Josh Murphy and Cian Healy put them 14-0 up in the opening 15 minutes.

However Northampton battled back, springing for two opportunistic tries of their own before a Dave Kearney try put the province 22-14 up at the break.

The second-half started in chaotic fashion, Jamison Gibson-Park piercing the Saints’ defence for a score that should have settled the home side, only for the same player to see a clearance blocked down by Northampton flanker Nick Isiekwe moments later. Isiekwe gobbled up the loose ball to dot down, sucking Leinster into a contest again, and the remaining 35 minutes delivered just two Ross Byrne penalties.

It was expected to be a much more comfortable outing for Leinster, but Cullen will be pleased his side were at least asked some questions given the ease with which they had been striding through the season thus far.

“I liked the intent from the start to go at them and take Northampton on. (There were) Some good bits to our attack, some good parts to our maul, particularly in the first half. But after that then, I don't think we really capitalised on some of our opportunities we were creating.

“So plenty for us to work on.”

Leinster: J O’Brien (C Kelleher, 8); H Keenan, G Ringrose (C Frawley 13-24 HIA, 75), R Henshaw, D Kearney; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 56); C Healy (P Dooley, 56), R Kelleher (J Tracy, 56), A Porter (M Bent, 56); R Baird, J Ryan; J Murphy (R Molony, 66), J van der Flier, R Ruddock (captain) (D Leavy, 60).

Northampton Saints: T Collins; R Olowofela (P Francis, 58), F Dingwall, R Hutchinson, T Naiyaravoro (M Proctor, 58); G Furbank, T James (H Taylor, 64-70); A Waller (captain) (F van Wyk, 47), S Matavesi (M Haywood, 50), P Hill (O Franks, 58); A Moon, A Ratuniyarawa (T Harrison, 61); N Isiekwe (A Coles, 64), T Wood, S Adendorff.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).