‘As dark a changing room as I’ve been in’: Billy Burns gutted after Ulster implosion

‘As dark a changing room as I’ve been in,’ was how fly-half Billy Burns summed up the mood in the Ulster dressing-room after they conceded a stoppage-time try and crashed to a costly 38-34 Champions Cup defeat.

Ulster put themselves in a winning position, recovering from two first-half yellow cards to score 24 unanswered points in the second half to go 10 points in front of Gloucester, before it all went wrong in the closing minutes.

“After a poor first half we were fantastic when we went down to 13 players and played top-level stuff,” said head coach Dan McFarland, “but when we got to 10 points up we decided that was the time to start giving penalties away”.

A concession of a scrum penalty as the clock turned red was pivotal, with Gloucester getting themselves up the pitch and hammered away on the Ulster line before George Barton wriggled over in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Having worked so hard to score four tries and get themselves into a winning position, Ulster blew it with poor game management in those last few minutes. For the second week in a row, they came out on the wrong side of a tight game against quality opponents following last weekend’s home defeat by Toulouse.

“It (dressing-room) is not a great place to be, the boys are gutted,” admitted Burns, who was playing against his former club at Kingsholm Stadium.

“You never like losing at home and then to back that up with a loss away, especially in a game we were in a position to win, well it is as dark a changing room as I’ve been in.

“But if that is what it’s got to take to learn lessons and move forward then so be it.

“We have to stay tight as group. Little moments have let us down, little moments that were in our control, but we know how good we can be and there will be no pointing of fingers.

“It is time for guys who have experienced lows before to pull other guys through.

“We will be better for this, I can guarantee you that and we have the best fixtures coming up to turn our focus to, and then we will see where we are in Europe after that.”

Neither Burns or McFarland was willing to concede Ulster’s interest in the Champions Cup is now over but with only four pool games to play in this year’s condensed format, there is no coming back from back-to-back defeats.

Ulster did brilliantly to only trail 17-10 at the break given they played almost 10 minutes of the first half with 13 players.

Louis Rees-Zammit finished superbly in the corner for Gloucester’s opening try, which Billy Burns cancelled out, and it was 10-7 to Gloucester when Ulster had Rob Herring and Alan O’Connor sin-binned with 30 seconds of each other for collapsing driving mauls, O’Connor’s transgression gifting the home side a penalty try.

The blows galvanised Ulster who actually came out of the 10-minute spell 3-0 up with a John Cooney penalty.

Mark Atkinson dotting down off the back of a driving lineout to put Gloucester 24-10 ahead, but Ulster responded with Cooney and Nick Timoney combining to put Michael Lowry away for his first European try.

Rees-Zammit’s deliberate knock-on earned Ulster a penalty try and they entered the final quarter level and with an extra man. Cooney raced down the touchline to give Ulster the fourth-try bonus point and his conversion made it 24 points in a row and put Ulster 34-24 ahead.

Gloucester set up a grandstand finish with another penalty try, wing Ethan McIlroy sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on leaving Ulster down to 14 men, before Barton struck late for Gloucester.

Scorers for Gloucester: Tries – Rees-Zammit, Atkinson, penalty try 2, Barton Con: Evans 3, Pen: Evans;

Ulster: Tries – Burns, Lowry, penalty try, Cooney Con: Cooney 3, Pen: Cooney

ULSTER: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (capt), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, D O’Connor; S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy

GLOUCESTER: K Moyle; C Sharples, C Harris, M Atkinson, L Rees-Zammit; L Evans, C Chapman; V Rapava-Ruskin, J Singleton, C Knight; E Slater, M Alemannio; J Reid, L Ludlow, R Ackermann.

Replacements: H Waler, A Seville, J Ford-Robinson, A Craig, S Nagle-Taylor, T Venner, G Barton, H Trinder.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)